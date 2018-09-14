The true-crime genre keeps growing. Directed by Joe Berlinger (“Brother’s Keeper” and the “Paradise Lost” trilogy), the five-part series “Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers” (6 p.m., Oxygen, TV-14) examines a gruesome 2014 murder in a small Southern town, and the investigation, prosecution and trial that touched upon incendiary racial divides.
At first glance, the 19-year-old victim was straight out of Central Casting: a delightfully upbeat blond, blue-eyed cheerleader. “Unspeakable” presents interviews with dozens of residents of Courtland, Mississippi, a town of just over 500 residents, a place where everybody waved to each other, knew one another’s business, cheered at the football game on Friday night and attended church on Sunday.
As much as this is a story of a small town, it reflects several obsessions of cable news and cable TV in general, a medium that exults in coverage of missing and/or murdered blondes to the exclusion of seemingly every other crime victim. The film also echoes another cable constant, the need to turn every murder into a forum on racial resentment. And it follows a pattern established in true-crime docuseries: The more we hear about the victim and the suspect, the less we trust our first impressions.
- The 2018 Creative Arts Emmys (7 p.m., FXX, TV-14) honor artistic and technical excellence in television over the past year. The ceremonies were held in Los Angeles over two nights last weekend.
The 70th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday night on NBC.
- A teen’s life is changed when her sports-heroine poster pinup (Alex Morgan) magically peels off the wall and becomes her companion and mentor in the 2018 fantasy “Alex & Me” (7 p.m., Nickelodeon, TV-G).
Other highlights
- A scam artist stalks the PTA on “Pink Collar Crimes” (7 p.m., CBS).
- College football action includes USC at Texas (7 p.m., Fox) and Ohio State at TCU (7 p.m., ABC).
- A singing group reunites for a USO tour in the 2017 musical comedy “Pitch Perfect 3” (7 p.m., HBO).
- A couple reunites with a troublesome pet on “My Cat From Hell” (8 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG).
- “Planet Earth: Yellowstone” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-G) chronicles the park during six winter months.
Cult choice
Originally produced with Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty, the 2017 biopic “All the Money in the World” (7 p.m., Starz) was completely re-shot with Christopher Plummer in the starring role.
Series notes
The semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
