“God Friended Me” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) is not half as silly as it sounds.
Brandon Micheal Hall stars as Miles, a confident young man who happens to be a podcaster with a passion for atheism. He’s first seen on the verge of a big professional breakthrough.
Funny things happen on the way to overnight success. He gets a Facebook “friend request” from someone or something calling itself “God.” And God won’t take no for an answer. As soon as Miles responds to this cosmic request, he’s besieged with suggested “friends” who just so happen to need Miles to save them from death or despair.
Within this viral circle falls the fetching Cara (Violett Beane), a popular contributor to a Buzzfeed-like site who’s suffering writer’s block.
Suraj Sharma stars as Miles’ friend, Rakesh, a tech whiz and hacker mightily impressed by God’s firewall, something he calls “sublime.” Look for veteran actor Joe Morton as Miles’ dad, the Rev. Arthur Finer, who’s none too pleased by his son’s podcasting career.
“God Friended Me” never takes itself too seriously. In addition to its attempts to attract viewers who might enjoy seeing an atheist drawn to faith, it represents an effort by CBS to seem young and trendy. The dialogue is studded with references to apps and services that appeal to an audience raised on smartphones and social media.
- Now entering its 30th season, “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) was remarkable when it first arrived for being the only show on prime-time television to show its characters attending church services.
This season opens with a glance at the very profitable intersection of faith, gullibility and show business.
In typical pinball plotting, Bart ends up in a coma after defying his mother and accepting a dare from the local bullies. To avoid Marge’s wrath, he takes Homer’s advice upon awakening and tells his mother that he has been to heaven, visited with Jesus and even met his late grandfather, Bouvier.
Bart’s fib becomes the subject of a book and blockbuster movie.
Season premieres
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): a profile of Paul McCartney; a Florida doctor faces a 157-year sentence for opioid trafficking.
- “The Durrells in Corfu” enters its third season on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- Tina bends gender on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Brian’s “Love Story” on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- “Poldark” enters its fourth season on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG).
- The team limps home on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Other highlights
- The voice of Kristen Bell animates the 2013 musical “Frozen” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- Morgan rallies on the season finale of “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Vincent discovers his partner’s true nature on “The Deuce” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Joe follows Beck on her date on “You” (9 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Issa sours on her project on “Insecure” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- “Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC.
- Healthy fast food on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG)
