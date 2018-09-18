A winner emerges on the season finale of “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), still the most popular summer distraction.
NBC hopes viewers will stick around for the preview of its new comedy “I Feel Bad” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., TV-14).
Based on the novel “I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything” by Orli Auslander, the comedy stars Sarayu Blue (“Sons of Tucson”) as working mother Emet. Not only does Blue appear in nearly every scene of the first episode, she’s also burdened with narrating the series and “explaining” everything. Nothing says a joke isn’t working like the need to explain. And Emet explains everything. All the time. Every day.
The show compounds a series of questionable comedy choices. When not raising three kids and stressing along with her over-scheduled husband, David (Paul Adelstein), she works as some kind of designer/illustrator for a video game company. This puts her in a room full of cliched nerds who combine a complete lack of social skills with a certain clueless arrogance.
It doesn’t help that her first conversation with them involves her asking them if she’s sexually attractive. Not only does the notion of her being “doable” seem lifted straight from an Amy Schumer routine, it also plays awkwardly with the dismal subject of “Gamergate,” which involved real-life complaints of prevalent and often vicious sexual harassment in the gaming industry. Instead of rising to the level of topicality or dark humor, it settles for a rather “touching” denouement that will probably satisfy no one.
But at least her gaming job is a stab at the contemporary. The structure of “I Feel Bad” revolves around mother-daughter tensions, punctuated by spectacularly dated mother-in-law jokes. Emet’s Southern Asian parents, Sonny (Brian George) and Maya (Madhur Jaffrey), are a constant presence. Maya is the primary reason for the show’s title, and Emet feels even worse that she’s passing along the same feelings to her own daughter.
Emet has a very pretty friend, Simone (Aisling Bea). She doesn’t say much, but what few words emerge are lilted by an accent either Irish or English. She appears to be eye candy. But for whom? I can’t imagine that NBC thinks any male viewers are going to show up for “I Feel Bad.”
- The new series “The Amazing Human Body” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G) explores the process by which a human grows from a single cell to more than 37 trillion.
- Comedy Central unspools an eight-day, 273-episode marathon of “South Park” (8 a.m., TV-14), leading up to the season 22 premiere on Sept. 26.
- A winner emerges on the season finale of “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Harvey and Zane interfere on “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14).
- A new twist on a dog’s water bowl on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG)
- Marin’s past comes to light on the season finale of “The Sinner” (9 p.m., USA, TV-MA).
- The taxman cometh on “Greenleaf” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14).
- The morning after on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
A young woman from an English family settled in India comes of age and suffers a broken heart in French director Jean Renoir’s 1951 adaptation of the novel “The River” (5 p.m., TCM) by Rumer Godden. This gorgeous film features an original score by M.A. Partha Sarathy.
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A date to the prom on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Grim evidence strengthens the case on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Big plans for the spring gala on “American Housewife” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG)
