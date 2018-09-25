A natural companion to “Modern Family,” “Single Parents” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) stars Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live”). He’s Will, an enthusiastic PTA-type who appears a tad too devoted to indulging his child and forgetting about his own identity. It’s unclear if Will was unmanned by divorce or if his wimpy nature inspired his wife’s departure, but he’s become a walking, talking “Barney” cartoon.
Fellow single parents, most notably Angie (Leighton Meester, “Gossip Girl”), rally to Will’s aid, trying to set him up on dates and keeping him from saying “it takes a village” all the time.
This is vaguely amusing, but it’s not entirely clear where “Single Parents” can go. Brad Garrett stands out as Douglas, the widowed alpha male of the group, a steak-loving, Trump-quoting, older dad of twins, adrift in a world where someone can actually grow up to become Will.
Unfortunately, all of the children are precocious, highly articulate and 6 going on 37. It’s like “Modern Family,” where every kid is Manny.
- nother variation on the theme of masculinity and sensitivity, “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) left me feeling more like Brad Garrett’s Douglas as the pilot careened from somber to hilariously pretentious.
An unholy alliance of “This Is Us” and “thirtysomething,” propelled by a plot device from “The Big Chill,” it’s basically a greatest-hits medley of everything I hate.
The show concerns four guys, Jon (Ron Livingston), Gary (James Roday), Rome (Romany Malco) and Eddie (David Giuntoli), who meet when trapped on an elevator. They discover they are all Boston Bruins fans, buy season tickets together and become best buds.
Not to give too much away, but the sudden suicide of one of the gang (that happens on the same day that another was contemplating the very same thing!) propels the pilot to a big talky funeral scene, testimonial videos filled with vague life-affirming platitudes, excruciating musical montages, two(!) bad covers of Joni Mitchell’s “Clouds” and an excuse for the surviving guys to talk, talk, talk mostly about how men just don’t talk!
- “South Park” (9 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-MA) enters its 22nd season, followed by “BoJack Horseman” (9:30 p.m., TV-MA), imported from Netflix.
Season premieres
- New castaways arrive on the 37th season of “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Halstead has doubts on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- The family regroups after losing the label on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Sixteen candles on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)
- Mum’s the word on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14)
Other highlights
A perfectionist housewife (Kathleen Turner) goes on a killing spree in director John Waters’ 1994 satire “Serial Mom” (6:24 p.m., Starz Encore).
- “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) examines new transplant procedures.
- A winner emerges as “Big Brother” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) concludes.
- The end of the world as we know it on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Dean Martin plays a swinging secret agent in four consecutive Matt Helm adventures, “The Silencers” (7 p.m., TCM), “Murderers’ Row” (9 p.m.), “The Ambushers” (midnight) and “The Wrecking Crew” (1 a.m.), featuring a revolving bevy of beautiful co-stars, including Stella Stevens, Ann-Margret, Senta Berger, Elke Sommer and Sharon Tate
