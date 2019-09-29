People and pundits who talk casually about “civil war” would do well to watch the “POV” (9 p.m., PBS) documentary “The Silence of Others.”
The film begins by following an elderly woman who takes her walker down the street of her Spanish town to the bend in the road where she found her mother’s body in a mass grave. Every day, as she has for years, she places flowers on a guard rail to mark her mother’s burial place. During the Spanish Civil War, her mother and many others were taken from their homes by supporters of dictator Francisco Franco, stripped and shot.
“Silence” then shows how in the 1970s, after Franco died, the Spanish parliament passed an amnesty that freed the political prisoners of the Franco era, but also cleared his supporters of any wrongdoing. Called an official act of “forgetting,” its purpose was to wipe the slate clean. And many Spaniards have grown up in the decades since with no memory or strong feelings about the Spanish Civil war.
But it’s hard to get over the sight of the old woman, still seething with rage. And it’s harrowing to think that such feelings resonate in countries that have suffered civil wars, places from Lebanon to Rwanda and Bosnia, all since Spain’s “forgetting” began in the late 1970s.
- Starting today, Netflix will stream the standup special: “Mo Gilligan: Momentum.” Gilligan hosts “The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan” in the U.K.
- An order of nuns find themselves subject to strange stirrings after they move in to a Himalayan building that used to be a house of ill repute in directors Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s 1947 masterpiece “Black Narcissus” (7:15 a.m., TCM), starring Deborah Kerr as a mother superior trying to repress memories of a lost love while dealing with a rebel novitiate driven mad by the altitude and lascivious compulsions.
Other highlights
- Blind auditions continue on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A Santa Monica tsunami makes waves on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- “Street Outlaws: Memphis” (7 p.m., Discovery) enters its third season.
- Competition continues on “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- ICE agents have a chilling effect on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Amy faces a powerful entity on “The Terror” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
- Bright finds his dark visions hard to shake on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- The fine line between persuasion and fraud on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- The source of a barbecue sauce recipe sparks a legal dogfight on “Bluff City Law” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A good Samaritan needs surgery after stopping an assault on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
