ABC offers up nostalgia in prime time with “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular” (7 p.m., r, TV-PG). Celebrities Josh Groban, NCT 127, Leslie Odom Jr., Meghan Trainor and Zac Brown Band gather to commemorate the 1928 Mickey Mouse cartoons that launched the Magic Kingdom and a media empire.
- A party planner has to organize a New Year’s Eve bash for a tech tycoon on very short notice in the 2018 romance “A Midnight Kiss” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Notable for the absence of “Christmas” in its title.
- An expectant girlfriend jumps at the chance to accompany her lover to a resort, only to find his ex also there with murder on her mind, in 2018’s “Killer Vacation”
- (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- An atheist podcaster gets a special request on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
- Reeling from the death of a friend and colleague, a mother worries when her daughter makes a friend who seems more cruel than kind in the 2018 shocker “Psycho Prom Queen” (9 p.m., Lifetime Movies , TV-14).
- Gloria Allred and Regina King appear on “The Alec Baldwin Show” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Director Orson Welles saw his 1942 adaptation of Booth Tarkington’s “The Magnificent Ambersons” (1:15 p.m., TCM) taken over by RKO, with a new ending and a re-edit by Robert Wise, who later directed “West Side Story” and “The Sound of Music.”
Series notes
A two-hour “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC) ... Halloween horrors on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... A change of suppliers on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Vintage “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).