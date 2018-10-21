Nobody will accuse “The President Show” (10 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-14) of subtlety. But it transcends the mere impersonation and regurgitation of recent events so often seen on “Saturday Night Live.” Tonight’s episode, “The Fall of Donald Trump,” purports to be a news documentary from the year 2030, glancing back at President Trump’s (Anthony Atamanuik) remarkable trajectory.
Atamanuik is best at capturing the president at his most enthusiastic. He is basically the “Trump rally” version of the 45th president. Not to give too much away here, but we’re told that after losing the House in 2018, the president went on the road semi-permanently in an 80-city tour known as “Trumpstock.” Kathy Griffin appears to be having too much fun playing the president’s combatively truth-dodging spokesperson Kellyanne Conway. John Gemberling plays future Steve Bannon as a conspiracy-obsessed vagrant.
- Two harrowing documentaries explore the use of sexual coercion as a means of war and terror. “Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-14) visits with some of the Nigerian schoolgirls released last year after being held captive since 2014. They discuss their kidnapping by the violent Islamic insurgents and their adjustment to a more normal life.
The “POV” (9 p.m., PBS) documentary “The Apology” follows three former “comfort women,” Korean civilians who were among the 200,000 women forced into sexual slavery at the hands of the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II.Nearly 75 years after their release, they recall the brutality of their treatment and the subsequent decades of shame as they sought official recognition and contrition from Japanese authorities.
- Now in their eighth year, the Streamy Awards have become increasingly significant. Not to mention posh.
- Honoring the best in streaming video, this year’s awards are presented by Dick Clark Productions and take place at the Beverly Hilton at 8 p.m. They can be seen, or rather streamed, live on YouTube. The Try Guys are your hosts.
- After a painful divorce and a violent altercation, the middle-aged father (Nathan Fillion) of a college-aged son joins the police force in the new drama “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Once upon a time, police precinct houses were depicted as drab places where civil servants ate lunch at their desks and maybe kept a flask in their filing cabinet. Our rookies report to duty at some architectural wonder featuring soaring sheets of glass. It’s almost as inspiring (and expensive) as the hospital on “New Amsterdam.”
Building and sets aside, this “Rookie” is even more cliche-ridden than the title suggests.
- A cable network glances back at its signature star on “The Crocodile Hunter: Best of Steve Irwin” (7 p.m., Animal Planet). Irwin died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray while filming the documentary “Ocean’s Deadliest.” Irwin’s family returns with a new Animal Planet series on Oct. 28.
- I’m holding out for a posthumous reboot of the cooking show “Two Fat Ladies.”
Other highlights
- Bell partners with a new medical device firm on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A popular jock is accused of murder on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A news copter crash turns the rescue squad into the media’s focus on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Lost in time on the fourth season opener of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- The 2018 documentary “Half the Picture” (8 p.m., Starz) laments the meager number of women directing films and profiles successful female directors who have defied the trend.
- Bull takes a case with DNA evidence stacked against his witness on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Flashbacks fill out characters’ back stories on “Manifest” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). Just like they did on “Lost.”
Cult choice
Basil Rathbone, Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi star in the 1939 sequel “Son of Frankenstein” (8 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
Dave finally gets Calvin’s hostile hint on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The battles continue on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Disney inspires “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Felicity goes all out for Diaz on “Arrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Jake nurses Claire on “Happy Together” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Late night
Ike Barinholtz, Kiernan Shipka and Courtney Barnett visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC).
