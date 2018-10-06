The proliferation of viewer choices has made it all but impossible for broadcasters to achieve a monster hit that appeals to a massive audience. As a result, cult series with large and passionate followings have become more desirable. Two such shows return on Sunday. “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA), now entering its ninth zombie-shuffling season, may be too violent for some, but it’s still among the most-watched and anticipated series going.
A touchstone of British popular culture for five decades with an enthusiastic audience in 38 countries, including the United States, “Doctor Who” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) welcomes its first female time-traveling Doctor. Jodie Whittaker (“Broadchurch,” “Black Mirror”) is the latest to climb out of the TARDIS.
Before the prime-time airing of “Who,” it will be simulcast around the globe to coincide with its British television premiere. BBC America joins the event (12:45 p.m.) on Sunday afternoon.
- ABC has doubled, even tripled, down on precocious kids. The Friday night series “Child Support” depends on juvenile “experts” who help adults win prizes on a game show. The freshman comedy “Single Parents” features hapless adults who have managed to raise highly articulate little darlings.
Sunday, ABC launches “Dancing With the Stars: Junior” (7 p.m., TV-PG) for those who like watching semi-famous kids younger than 12 donning formal wear and learning to cha-cha. Former child stars and “Dancing” contestants Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz are your hosts.
- Kelly Clarkson, Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and more perform on “iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1” (7 p.m. , CW, TV-PG). Ryan Seacrest hosts.
For those paying attention, this marks the CW’s expansion to a six-night-a-week schedule. Look for “Supergirl” and the “new” incarnation of “Charmed” to air on Sundays, starting next weekend.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): a profile of best-selling young adult author John Green.
- Leslie’s girlfriend seems a little late on “The Durrells in Corfu” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- The Houston Texans host the Dallas Cowboys in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- Awaiting a blessed event on “Poldark” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
- Frankie gets an offer he might have to refuse on “The Deuce” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Elizabeth consults with three former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell (as themselves) on the season five premiere of “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Josh Gates hosts “Expedition Unknown: Search for the Afterlife” (9 p.m., Discovery).
- Straws and sticky stuff stand out on the 10th season premiere of “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... Miles hits the podcast jackpot on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Marge and Homer appear on reality TV on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Chickens and eggs on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Jewel thieves use high-tech gear on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Marriage on the rocks on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Time to turn the page on “Rel” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
