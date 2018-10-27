Just when you thought there might be enough talk shows, two more debut. E! launches “Busy Tonight” (9 p.m., TV-14), hosted by actress Busy Philipps. A television fixture since her role on “Freaks & Geeks” back in 1999, she has appeared on “ER,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “Cougar Town” and more recently in the Amy Schumer big-screen comedy “I Feel Pretty.”
Never typecast as merely the “pretty” blonde, Philipps projects a formidable presence, at once attractive, sociable and chatty, but capable of sudden ferocity. She has not been shy about her past. She recently joined a chorus of women revealing long-hidden traumatic histories of sexual assault. Philipps also opened up about on-set altercations with her “Freaks & Geeks” co-star James Franco, star of HBO’s “The Deuce.”
Will this translate well to the chat-show couch? Can she get her guests to “spill”?
Philipps remains one of a handful of women to be given a talk show. Chelsea Handler had a long run on E! but her streaming series was a notable failure for Netflix. The streaming giant was also quick to cancel “The Break With Michelle Wolf,” starring the former “Daily Show” talent.
Speaking of “The Daily Show,” Netflix will begin streaming new episodes of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” every Sunday. Not to be confused with “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” broadcast on Sundays on HBO and featuring another former “Daily Show” commentator.
As the title implies, Minhaj will focus on mining comedy from international affairs in the age of terror and surveillance and politically motivated appeals to fear and xenophobia.
Born in California to Muslim parents from India, Minhaj hosted the White House Correspondents dinner in 2017. Michelle Wolf hosted the dinner in 2018, making it a pretty good pathway to a Netflix series. But there’s no guarantee it will last
.
- Second-generation reptile wranglers get their own series when “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” (7 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG) debuts.
- Rick’s past misdeeds may foil his plans on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA). Much has been written about this series’ rapidly disappearing audience.
Its popularity has long been a mystery to me, so I’m not about to venture theories about its decline. Still, it attracts nearly 5 million viewers per episode, a dream number for most cable series. So don’t start calling this a dead show walking.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): a visit to the formerly ISIS-controlled city of Raqqa, Syria; a profile of Jaap van Zweden, the new music director of the New York Philharmonic.
- If
- a World Series Game 5 (7 p.m., Fox) is not required, look for repeats of Fox’s Sunday night lineup
- .
- Newcomers monopolize Spiro’s time on “The Durrells in Corfu” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG).
- A couple’s reconciliation is put on hold when the wife attacks her rival in the 2018 shocker “Til Ex Do Us Part” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings tangle in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- Parliamentary setbacks change Ross’ outlook on “Poldark” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- Ashley is advised to tone it down on “The Deuce” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA)
- .
© 2018 United Feature Synd.