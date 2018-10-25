Halloween continues to set the agenda. “Midnight, Texas” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) returns for a second season.
Set in a quirky town located too close to the gates of hell, Midnight is home to a variety of ghouls and freaks not unlike the school featured on the CW’s “Legacies.” But that series is about supernatural preppies. “Midnight” mines the Southern Gothic tradition. For all of their freaky characters, both series seem frighteningly familiar.
- Streaming today on Netflix, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (TV-14) takes the Archie Comics character to dark extremes. Conceived as a companion to the CW’s “Riverdale,” this might be a tad too much for network TV.
“Sabrina” opens just like another CW teenfest did. Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her friends watch “Night of the Living Dead” and discuss it afterward at a coffee shop bull session, employing pseudo-intellectual jargon well beyond their years. It reminded me of the first episode of “Gilmore Girls,” when Rory and her friends dissected “Rosemary’s Baby” like graduate-level film students.
Like “Riverdale,” this series takes place in a continual time warp. Students use laptops, but people still drive cars from the mid-20th century and listen to their grandparents’ jukebox hits.
This wrinkle in time makes a little more sense when we discover that Sabrina is being raised in a funeral parlor by her aunts, ageless witches Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto). Hilda is kindly and an expert on spells. The strident Zelda is devout in her service to “the Dark Lord” and does not suffer fools, including Hilda.
Sabrina also shares the house with her warlock cousin, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), of rather ambiguous sexuality. But does gender really matter when you’ve been hanging around coffins for 75 years?
The pilot finds Sabrina at a turning point. Her father had been a master warlock who had the temerity to marry a mortal. After her parents perished in a mysterious accident, Sabrina was sent to live with her aunts. Now turning 16, Sabrina has to be “baptized” into her witchy womanhood but feels a strong pull from her “normal” side. Girls just want to have fun.
“Sabrina” doesn’t sugarcoat or glamorize the world of witchcraft. It’s presented as a dark inversion of Christianity, rife with blood rituals and murder. Zelda is given to many variations on biblical expressions, twisted to reflect Satan worship. She’s also not above poaching some of the funeral home clients to cook a dinner of “long pork” for the Spellman family.
Like many movies and series heavily dependent on special effects, “Sabrina” moves at a glacial pace. So, in addition to being almost forbiddingly creepy, this comic book adaptation borders on the boring.
- Kiernan Shipka’s “Mad Men” co-star John Slattery returns for another episode of “The Romanoffs” (TV-MA), streaming on Amazon Prime. Amanda Peet stars as a nervous New Yorker about to become a grandmother, deeply conflicted about a secret and a lie at the center of her family life.
Wildly uneven, these “Romanoffs” installments unfold like standalone movies. This one, “Expectation,” might appeal to Woody Allen fans who’ve grown allergic to the director.
Halloween-themed highlights
- An assignment coincides with Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos celebrations on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Linus’ unorthodox beliefs are tested on “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-G).
- Halloween brings a search party to Jerry’s past on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Other highlights
- Bombers threaten New York on “Blindspot” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the World Series (7 p.m., Fox).
- Nia Vardalos guest-stars on “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- On two hours of “Shakespeare Uncovered” (PBS, TV-PG, check local listings), “The Winter’s Tale” (8 p.m.), “Richard III” (9 p.m.).
- A respected doctor becomes a target on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Cliques clash as the miniseries “Heathers” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA) continues.