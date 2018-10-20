Nothing says holiday tradition like “Treehouse of Horror XXIX” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG). For those who don’t read Roman numerals, this is the 29th installment of the outlandish, bloody, ghastly, pop culture-drenched Halloween-themed “Simpsons” episode.
At least some of the references are to “The Simpsons” itself. In one frightful chapter, chaos ensues after Homer wins an oyster-eating contest with the frightening fictional creature Cthulhu (concocted by horror novelist H.P. Lovecraft).
Cthulhu aside, this reminded me of a vintage “Simpsons” when Homer was ejected from an all-you-can-eat fish buffet. In that 1992 episode, “New Kid on the Block,” Homer is represented by local lawyer Lionel Hutz (the voice of the late Phil Hartman), who accuses the restaurant of the “most blatant case of fraudulent advertising since my suit against the film ‘The Neverending Story.’”
Lines like that are hard to forget even after a quarter century. So here’s to Halloween and “The Simpsons,” the closest thing television has to a “Neverending Story.”
- Not given to soothsaying, I’ll go out on a limb and predict we won’t be watching “The Alec Baldwin Show” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) for 30 seasons. The show debuted to meager ratings last Sunday. That’s hardly surprising, given Baldwin’s unsuitability as a host. He’s a formidable actor. But the brutal sales manager from “Glengarry Glen Ross” is just not right for a chat show. Neither is the delusional Jack Donaghy from “30 Rock.” At his best, Baldwin is either monstrous or insane.
- Unlike most television, the tone of a talk show needs to be cool. Baldwin is hot and frequently abrasive. His guest tonight is Kim Kardashian West famous for being famous, or something.
If Baldwin’s show isn’t canceled soon, it will only be because it’s on Sunday nights, dominated by NBC’s NFL broadcast and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” It’s a night when CBS still broadcasts “Madam Secretary,” its rare deviation from violent procedurals.
Airing opposite such dominating competition, “Madam” is almost a kind of Public Service Announcement, reminding viewers of a parallel universe where a fully staffed State Department still functions, and diplomacy still matters.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): An Oklahoma woman hunts with eagles in Mongolia.
- National City descends into chaos on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Larry’s friend visits on “The Durrells in Corfu” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- The sisters receive mixed messages about Harry on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Ossie schemes on “Poldark” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG).
- Rick’s scheme unravels on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Vincent dreams of leaving success behind on “The Deuce” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- A trade skirmish with China erupts on “Madam Secretary” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Rosalind Russell and Natalie Wood star in the 1962 adaptation of the 1959 Broadway musical “Gypsy” (2:45 p.m., TCM), with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and music by Jule Styne. Styne also composed music for the 1962 television special “Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol.”
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... Disney characters set the agenda on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The Almighty takes time out to suggest that Miles and Cara play matchmaker on “God Friended Me” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... More tricks than treats on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
The incredibly shrinking Stewie on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... NFL executive Matt Higgins joins a vegan-themed “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A cartel targets the gang on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).