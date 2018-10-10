“Murphy Brown” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) has its #MeToo movement. And not without some discomfort.
Tonight’s “Brown” is hardly the first sitcom to mine awkward humor from a lame PowerPoint human resources presentation about workplace harassment. But it cannot be easy for CBS executives to laugh along, given the recent departure of network personalities Charlie Rose, Jeff Fager and Les Moonves.
At first, the seminar makes for slapstick. Frank (Joe Regalbuto) tries to adapt to the 21st century and submits to a phone app that buzzes him every time he says, or even thinks, something inappropriate. Soon, he’s subject to all of the shocks that flesh is heir to.
Meanwhile, Miles (Grant Shaud) is driven to nervous disorder by his growing feelings for a fetching staff researcher, played by actress Paloma Guzman, who was probably in day care when the first “Murphy Brown” debuted.
The heart of the show belongs to Murphy’s misgivings about her own past and memories of being taken advantage of by a professor and mentor (Harris Yulin) when she was young and impressionable. Did the fact that such behavior was “normal” back then make it acceptable? Or any less traumatic?
As her only female contemporary, Phyllis (Tyne Daly) from the coffee shop provides a cantankerous sounding board and offers even more reluctant advice. Banter between two such veteran performers should be a delight, but instead seems weighed down with strident political sloganeering. Their dialogue sounds more like the exchange of bumper sticker quips or internet memes. It made me pine for the relative subtlety of Judd Hirsch’s asides on “Superior Donuts.”
Yulin is perfectly typecast as Murphy’s nemesis and clueless chauvinist heel. His film and television credits as heavies, no-nonsense authority figures and bad guys are extensive, ranging from his role as a corrupt cop in “Scarface” to “Frasier,” where he scored an Emmy nomination for portraying a gangster. You might have seen him in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Entourage.” You may not know his name, but you’ve seen his face everywhere.
Director Wes Craven's low-budget 1984 slasher film "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (8 p.m., Paramount, TV-14) launched a franchise and featured Johnny Depp in his movie debut.
