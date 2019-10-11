Lifetime continues its tear through recent headlines. “The College Admissions Scandal” (7 p.m., TV-14) follows Caroline (Penelope Ann Miller) and Bethany (Mia Kirshner), who hope to helicopter their kids into higher education with the help of shady admissions consultant Rick Singer (Michael Shanks, “Stargate SG-1”), who later turns them in to the FBI.
Following the movie, Gretchen Carlson hosts “Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal” (9 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
We’ll just have to wait for a TV movie about Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. The one we all want to see. If only for the casting.
Other highlights
- The New York Yankees meet team TBA in game one of the American League Championship Series (7 p.m., Fox).
- Game two of the National League Championship Series (7 p.m., TBS).
- College football action includes USC and Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC), Penn State and Iowa (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Florida and LSU (7 p.m., ESPN).
- A pumpkin farmer’s daughter finds love among the gourds in the 2019 romance “Love, Fall & Order” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- David Harbour hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Camila Cabello.
Cult choice
The remake of a beloved children’s television show becomes a bloody hunting ground for ax-wielding maniacs in the 2019 shocker “The Banana Splits Movie” (8 p.m., Syfy, TV-14.)
Series notes
A wrongly accused Marine on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Soul on ICE on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).
