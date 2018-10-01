As any moviegoer knows, a thriller must have a hero and a bad guy, a back story and significant stakes. The ending has yet to be written for “Trump’s Showdown,” a two-hour “Frontline” (8 p.m., PBS) special, but it has all the makings of the most riveting drama of the year, if not the century.
“Showdown” covers the justice department and intelligence community’s efforts to inform President Trump about Russian interference in the last election, his consistent efforts to deny those findings and his decision to wage a very personal war on the CIA, FBI, his own attorney general and the very idea of an independent justice system.
One of the reasons that the two years since the 2016 election have sometimes seemed like 200 is because new “news” breaks every day, sometimes several times in a 24-hour cycle, often driven by the president’s own statements and tweets. This bewildering barrage has served to isolate every incident and leave citizens distracted.
Against this tide, two best-selling books, Michael Wolff’s “Fire & Fury” and Bob Woodward’s “Fear,” have succeeded in knitting together long-range narratives. Readers have seized upon them hungrily, if only to escape the day-to-day smokescreen.
Tonight’s “Frontline” works in a similar fashion, laying out familiar “old news,” one jaw-dropping incident at a time, presenting a coherent and sobering story, decades in the making.
Ruthless lawyer Roy Cohn (1927-1986) hovers over this story, haunting the proceedings like Jacob Marley’s ghost. Cohn’s past as Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s smear merchant were decades behind him when he and Trump became inseparable friends in the 1970s. Cohn was hired by the Trump Corporation to fight against a Justice Department racial discrimination suit.
While most lawyers urged Trump and his father, Fred, to settle, Cohn’s advice was consistent. “Always hit back.” “Never apologize.” And always claim victory, no matter the outcome. Over decades and literally thousands of lawsuits, Donald Trump would follow this advice and always claim he won, even when obvious evidence showed otherwise.
Thus, a pattern of professional belligerence and aggressive dishonesty joined with a scorched earth policy toward the government and the very idea of justice was established more than 40 years ago.
“Trump’s Showdown” doesn’t even mention special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s name until the second hour. He’s introduced in heroic terms. His “dream team” of heavyweight prosecutors are described like the far-flung characters in “The Avengers” (6 p.m., FX) assembled for a righteous mission.
As we often see in thrillers and superhero stories, the villain often has supplicants and groveling enablers. In this tale, the role of dissembling, sycophantic minions belongs to the folks who appear on Fox News.
Until the Mueller Report is finally released, tonight’s “Frontline” will have to serve as a kind of appetizer or CliffsNotes summation. Its story is terribly familiar and yet remains hard to believe. It shouldn’t be missed.
Other highlights
- Poisonings abound on “The FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Kevin’s movie opens on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Max ignores his symptoms on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Fans who like whine with their cheese should not miss the pilot episode of “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
- The documentary “Student Athlete” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-PG) explores the disparity between the vast fortunes spent on college sports and the unpaid status of “amateurs.”
Cult choice
The voices of John Goodman and Billy Crystal animate the 2013 cartoon “Monsters University” (7:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-G).
Series notes
Hot tub homicide on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Shared dreams on “The Gifted” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) .
Murtaugh and Cole adjust on “Lethal Weapon” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Talon must choose on “The Outpost” season finale (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Everybody’s replaceable on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Late night
Eva Longoria, Damon Wayans Jr. and Steve Kornacki are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Claire Foy, Chelsea Clinton and Lil Wayne on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) .