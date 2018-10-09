Why do series based on “the real life of” someone always seem the most formulaic? And why are so many high school dramas so familiar? The new CW teen soap “All American” (8 p.m., TV-14) is said to have been based on the life of former NFL star Spencer Paysinger. But we’ve seen this tale before.
Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) is first shown on the football field, dominating the game for South Crenshaw High, where he’s also an A student. But games at South Crenshaw are punctuated by gunfire, and gang members walk the school corridors. Spencer’s mother wants something better for him.
Enter coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs), a former NFL player now coaching a mediocre squad at the posh Beverly High. He sees Spencer’s talent as key to turning his team around. And keeping his job.
After changing schools and squads, “All American” pretty much goes on autopilot, accompanied by an insistent and intrusive musical score. An earnest striver is now attending a school in the 90210 ZIP code, with all of the expected culture clashes. Spencer’s teammates know he will eclipse them, and so he’s mercilessly hazed and worse. Spencer’s frenemies back in the neighborhood are also eager to cut him down to size. And as soon as he arrives at Beverly High, he attracts the interests of a down-to-earth beauty who happens to be the coach’s daughter as well as the stunning offspring of a rich music producer. Just don’t call them Betty and Veronica.
The only original aspect of “All American” is the fact that Spencer’s best friend and confidant is an out lesbian named Coop (Bre-Z). Just don’t call her Jughead.
- Speaking of high school, Archie’s summer comes to an end on the third season premiere of “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Have you ever wanted to crawl into an active volcano? The “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presentation “Volcano on Fire” follows an expedition to explore Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active and dangerous volcanoes.
Its 11,000-foot-high cone conceals a crater containing a lake of lava, churning away at temperatures approaching 1,000 degrees. To make matters even more dramatic, this geological time bomb is located very close to the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, home to a million people who are no strangers to molten lava rolling down the streets.
“Fire” follows the squad as they climb up and down the mountain to install sensors that can monitor the volcano’s activity and hopefully provide timely warnings to the people below.
Other highlights
- A wedding venue may be too good to be true on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A family band revived on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A rescued victim has hidden motives on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A pet’s death becomes a teachable moment on “Single Parents” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Gangs target immigrants on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Jon’s friends learn of his last intentions on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Grace worries after the D.A. threatens to reopen the Hunter case on “Greenleaf” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14).
Cult choice
Christopher Lee stars in back-to-back shockers, “The Devil’s Bride” (7 p.m., TCM) and “Horror of Dracula” (9 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
Putting a stop to backstabbing on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A singalong gig on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Katie’s mom visits on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Tainted water on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Chad Michael Murray appears on “Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Phil mulls a career change on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Mummified remains raise a stink on “Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Late night
John Cena appears on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Tiffany Haddish and Iain Armitage are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Timothee Chalamet, Amandla Stenberg, Guy Raz and Ella Mai on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Anna Kendrick and Natasha Rothwell visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Joe Manganiello, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Why Don’t We appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r).