Success brings its own rewards. One of the perks of being part of a hit show is the freedom to pick personal projects and do whatever you like. Appear in the “Star Wars” franchise and you get to host “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), as Adam Driver does in a repeat airing this weekend.
An accomplished actor, Peter Dinklage has been in critically acclaimed films (“The Station Agent,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) for more than two decades. But he’s best known as Tyrion Lannister from HBO’s epic “Game of Thrones.” And it’s that status that gives Dinklage carte blanche to pursue his projects on the premium network. Even one as dubious as “My Dinner With Herve” (8 p.m, TV-MA), where he stars and serves as executive producer.
In portraying Herve Villechaize, Dinklage, born with dwarfism, portrays one of the most famous short-statured actors of the late 20th century.
“Dinner” unfolds as a professional nightmare of sorts for journalist Danny Tate (Jamie Dornan). Recently released from rehab and sporting a tenuous hold on a month’s sobriety,
Tate is sent to Los Angeles by his vicious tabloid publisher (modeled after the Murdochs, like the folks on HBO’s “Succession”) to do a brief puff piece on Villechaize and then interview novelist and essayist Gore Vidal, the target of an extensive cover story and professional/political ambush.
Not to give too much away, but Villechaize, the knife-wielding, washed-up bon vivant and star of “Fantasy Island” and “The Man With the Golden Gun,” basically hijacks Tate’s evening, regaling him with the story of his life (shown in less than artfully produced flashbacks) as they careen from hotel bars to strip clubs.
Villechaize had two distinctive attributes: his stature and his voice. Dinklage’s appropriateness for the first is obvious, but it’s his appropriation of the latter that makes “Night” progress from uncomfortable to unbearable.
Villechaize spoke loudly with a strange accented lisp.
He sounded rather like a small French person imitating Donald Duck. There are perfectly good reasons why his notable dialogue was limited to phrases like “Da Plane! Da Plane!”
As the star and subject of “My Dinner With Herve,” Dinklage rasps away for nearly two hours.
Help yourself.
Tonight’s highlights
- More than a dozen of the Gloved One’s songs animate “Michael Jackson’s Halloween” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). By my reckoning, still the only network holiday special with an accused child predator’s name in the title!
- College football action includes Ohio State at Purdue (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Oregon at Washington State (6:30 p.m., Fox).
- A bullied teen finds solace and power in a voodoo doll in the 2018 shocker “Killer Under the Bed” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Jackson enlists an army of volunteers to round up Philadelphia’s feral felines on “My Cat From Hell” (7 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG).
- A hovering mother follows her daughter to college only to find a handsome fellow on the faculty in the 2018 romance “Love, of Course” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Series notes
“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).