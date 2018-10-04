Hulu launches the horror anthology series “Into the Dark.” Every month for a full year, the service will stream a new movie-length episode, beginning today with the Halloween-themed “The Body.”
Seamlessly blending horror and comedy, gore and farce, “The Body” stars Tom Bateman (“Da Vinci’s Demons”) as Wilkes, a suave hit man. If you can imagine the glib urbanity of Christian Bale in “American Psycho” combined with the tenacious and laconic single-mindedness of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “The Terminator,” it’s Wilkes.
When first seen, he’s just murdered a very famous person at the behest of a shadowy client who wants the body delivered in four hours in order to make some grand media statement. So, from the start, “The Body” is propelled by a ticking clock.
Conveniently, for Wilkes, it’s Halloween. So rather than clean up and hide his prey, he wraps it up like a mummy and drags it around like an elaborate prop for a holiday party. This ruse gets him entangled with some rich airheads on their way to an outrageous A-list velvet-rope rager. Complications ensue.
A fun premise and a strong first act bog down as midnight nears. By the end you’re not sure if there’s anyone left to root for as dead bodies continue to fall.
“The Body” will probably never be considered a classic, but Wilkes’ mantra, “There is no we,” is a memorable catchphrase.
- “The Man in the High Castle” begins streaming its third season on Amazon Prime. This alternative history about an Axis-occupied America circa 1962 has been eclipsed in the dystopian-metaphor department by Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
A beautifully produced series, it also presents a lot to follow and digest. In addition to stories in three different American sectors (German, Japanese and the neutral zone), it offers filmstrip glimpses at alternative futures and realities that characters seem bound to either realize or prevent.
Its slightly baffling nature is compounded by the fact that the chilly Nazi SS-Obergruppenfuhrer John Smith (Rufus Sewell) is pretty much the most (or is that the only?) compelling character.
- Streaming on Netflix and in select theaters today, “Private Life” stars Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti as a couple who stumble into a very unorthodox solution to their infertility problem.
- “Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) recognizes recipients of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award. Look for salutes to Neil Diamond, Tina Turner, Queen, conductor John Williams, Emmylou Harris and others.
Season premieres
- Jessica’s book rolls off the presses on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- London calls on “Speechless” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A panel of juveniles offers adults insight and lifelines on the quiz show “Child Support” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Warren recovers on “Z Nation” (8 p.m., Syfy, TV-14).
- Vanessa returns to life on “Van Helsing” (9 p.m., Syfy, TV-14).
Other highlights
- Teams to be determined meet in the American League Division Series (6:30 p.m., TBS).
- Mike has a heart-to-heart with Bud (Robert Forster) on “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- The gang goes nightclubbing on “The Cool Kids” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Risotto to go on “Hell’s Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- An old colleague may be behind an attack on Frank on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
An evil advanced computer gets back at its creator (Fritz Weaver) by impregnating his wife (Julie Christie) in the 1977 sci-fi shocker “Demon Seed” (2:45 a.m., TCM), based on a novel by Dean Koontz.