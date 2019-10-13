Fans of drama with epic sweep, glorious scenery and great emotional stakes should sample “The Promised Life,” streaming today on Acorn.
While Acorn is best known for British television like “Doc Martin” and “Midsomer Murders,” it also streams other foreign fare.
“A Place to Call Home,” one of Acorn’s most popular and addictive melodramas, hails from Australia.
“The Promised Life,” produced for Italian television giant RAI stars Luisa Ranieri (“Letters to Juliet”) as Carmela Carrizzo, a proud and downright voluptuous Sicilian mother who tires of the savage cruelties of her homeland’s near-feudal system and decides to embark for America.
Set in 1920, it follows her saga as she faces multiple tragedies while she and her family are smuggled north to Naples, where they earn enough to pay for passage to a promised land filled with its own dark surprises.
- On the opposite side of the television spectrum, the Canadian comedy “Letterkenny” streams its seventh season exclusively on Hulu. The strenuously low-key and lowbrow comedy puts the accent on bodily functions and pop-culture puns.
The season kicks off with an extended riff on flatulence before concentrating on the deadpan humor of a farmer call-in show on the local public access channel.
Viewers of a certain age may recall humor of a similar Canadian vein on the “Great White North” segments on “SCTV.” They remain memorable because they were only a few minutes long. Twenty-one-minute-long dollops of “Letterkenny” can seem like an eternity.
- On broadcast television, it’s interesting to note that the procedural “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) has become the most successful series of the night, drawing the most viewers in the age 18-49 category, beating “The Voice” and doubling the audience for “Dancing With the Stars” in that demographic.
While “9-1-1” finds its audience growing, the new NBC drama “Bluff City Law” (9 p.m., TV-14) has lost viewers every successive week. Not even the return of Jimmy Smits has interested viewers in a fairly predictable legal procedural set in Memphis for no apparent reason.
Other highlights
- The blind auditions conclude on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) features a plug for the parent company’s theme park.
- The Nationals host the Cardinals in game three of the NLCS (7 p.m., TBS).
- The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers meet in NFL action (7 p.m., ESPN).
