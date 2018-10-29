Controversial Halloween costumes loom large on a new post-Roseanne episode of “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Going overboard for Halloween is a tradition on many sitcoms. ABC’s “Modern Family” built annual extravagance into its continuing story. But “Modern Family” is a comedy (like most) where families exist in a bubble of rather effortless affluence. Phil Dunphy sells homes in Los Angeles easily priced in the six figures, so why not blow thousands on Halloween?
- “The Conners” and “Roseanne” before it was supposed to be different and reflect the concerns of “real” working people. What both series did was project Hollywood writers’ attitudes about the motivations and beliefs of “flyover” country residents. In a promotion for the new “Conners,” Darlene is seen discussing the holidays in starkly cynical terms. She suggests that the family blow all of its meager savings on Halloween so that there won’t be anything left to be thankful for at Thanksgiving and no gifts to exchange on Christmas. It’s meant to be a joke, but it’s drenched in condescension.
Set in the early 1970s, “The Kids Are Alright” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) strikes a very different tone. Tonight, proud machinist Mike (Michael Cudlitz) thinks he’s doing wife, Peggy (Mary McCormack), a favor when he brings home a brand-new microwave oven. She’s not only suspicious of its weird technology, but also feels that its “convenience” is a threat to her role as mother (of eight!) and homemaker.
In its pilot episode, “Kids” featured talk very rarely heard on television. During a heart-to-heart with his eldest boy, Mike encouraged him to continue his education. He was proud to work in a machine shop just as his own father had been proud to dig in a mine, but he recognized that a degree would open doors for his children.
This is not the kind of conversation heard on many sitcoms or any number of reality series where nobody seems to go to school, and reading, education and college are dismissed as a fool’s game or something deeply unmanly, something for “girls.”
It’s rather sad that Mike’s blue-collar dream is consigned to a nostalgic show, set more than 45 years ago.
- “The “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) documentary “The Facebook Dilemma” continues to examine a social media giant woefully unprepared, and at times philosophically opposed, to efforts to protect users’ privacy or monitor bad actors, both foreign and domestic.
- FXX invites viewers to get up early tomorrow for a Halloween treat, with a “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon. Every “Treehouse” will air in chronological order, starting 7 a.m. and wrapping up 28 episodes later at 9 p.m.
TV-themed DVDs available today include “Murdoch Mysteries: The Christmas Cases.”
Other highlights
- A telekinetic misfit (Sissy Spacek) strikes back at her high school tormentors (Amy Irving, John Travolta) in the 1976 shocker “Carrie” (7:30 p.m., Sundance, TV-14), directed by Brian De Palma.
- Kidnappers snatch a senator’s daughter on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Kate needs help coping with Toby’s dark moods on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- “Native America” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) looks at the great nations and complex social organizations that predated Columbus.
- The squad stumbles upon an organ harvesting ring on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Max throws his first fund-raising gala on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Nolan and Talia wonder if they have the right stuff on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Real aliens in desperate need kidnap the has-been cast (Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman) of a canceled sci-fi TV series in the 1999 media satire “Galaxy Quest” (8 p.m., Discovery Family). By Grabthar’s hammer, this movie never gets old!
Series notes
A victim looks very familiar on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Knockouts continue on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... The gang liberates a prison hospital on “The Gifted” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Spin proves to be a challenge on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Art thieves strike on “Lethal Weapon” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Dre takes the kids to a haunted house on “blackish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Jefferson questions Anissa’s discipline on “Black Lightning” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Lena and Martin argue over real estate on “Splitting Up Together” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Late night
Sarah Jessica Parker and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Tyler Perry, Abbi Jacobson, Sunny Suljic and KISS on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Wendy Williams, Chris Gethard, Sam Esmail and Jon Theodore visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Ben Howard appears on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:35 p.m., CBS).