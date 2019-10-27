A tale of royal resentment and bouffant hairdos from another century, “Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) should delight “Downton Abbey” fans as well as those anticipating the third season of Netflix’s “The Crown.” This dishy film includes interviews with “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.
For royal watchers, this documentary could not have been better timed. If British newspapers were not currently obsessed with Brexit and the paralyzed state of Parliament, they might be saturated with the latest royal “tragedy,” the apparent falling-out between Prince Harry and Prince William, brothers united in grief when their mother, Diana, was killed in 1997.
“Stepmother” steps back to Diana’s own unhappy childhood. It concerns her stepmother, Raine, a woman who insinuated herself into society circles from the earliest age.
The daughter of best-selling romance novelist Barbara Cartland, Raine was both a middle-class girl and a creature of her mother’s florid imagination. She was a famous debutante in the late 1940s, married up to become Raine Legge and was the pretty face behind many charities and causes.
While rich and well-connected, her husband was said to be rather dull, so Raine set her eyes on the Earl of Spencer, a famously unhappy man whose wife had abandoned him as well as his four children, including Diana. Just 15 at the time of her father’s 1976 remarriage to the ex-Mrs. Legge, Diana resented her from the start, giving her the nickname “Acid Raine.”
“Wicked” makes the most of their tempestuous relationship and includes interviews with Raine’s confidants as well as Diana’s entourage. Curiously, the relationship between the two women began to mend as Diana found herself on the outs with her own in-laws, who just happened to include the queen.
- “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14) enters its 21st season with “Made in Boise.” It visits the Idaho city that has become a hub for surrogate mothers. According to this film, it is estimated that in Boise, one in 15 mothers will carry a baby for a stranger at some point in her life.
“Made” focuses on four women, a nurse, a nail salon worker and two single mothers who, while raising children of their own, have embarked on a “career” in surrogacy, contracting with adoptive parents from cities and even countries far away.
Other highlights
- Battles conclude on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Halloween emergencies on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Halloween-inspired performances abound on “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
