How can you not watch a film about human nature narrated by an android? Featuring the voice of a lifelike Japanese creation named Kodomoroid, “The Truth About Killer Robots” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14) goes beyond common fears and media sensationalism to examine the interrelationship between humans and machines.
Directed by Maxim Pozdorovkin (“Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer”), “Killer Robots” travels to Europe, Asia and places within the United States where robots have already displaced workers in factories and examines incidents where a robot saved a human life or accidentally killed a fellow factory worker.
Not unlike the controversy over drone warfare, the use of robots muddies the waters of legal and moral reasoning. Who is responsible when a robot kills somebody? Who gets the credit when a robot bomb removal device saves the day?
And beyond these events, how will robot “culture” affect human relations? Will android healthcare workers make family members even more indifferent to the elderly? Will we lose human skills and knowledge as more tasks are relegated to machines?
These arguments are not new or unique. Many feared that calculators and computers would change people’s approach to math and research. Is it a bad thing that we Google something rather than spend hours in a library? Or merely more efficient?
“Killer Robots” spends time with engineers and philosophers who have already pondered how robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) will change society on a scale equal to or greater than the Industrial Revolution. The voice of Kodomoroid reminds us that this change has already begun.
- Can people be conned into the truth? “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) offers a repeat presentation of “An Honest Liar,” profiling Canadian-born magician, escape artist and skeptical educator James Randi, aka The Amazing Randi.
He used his mid-century popularity and regular appearances on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” to debunk so-called psychics, channelers and notorious faith healers.
Scenes of Randi on 1970s talk shows, sitting next to Ricardo Montalban in a powder blue leisure suit or Doc Severinsen dressed in parrot green, are worth the price of admission. “Liar” offers a remarkable portrait of a true original as well as a provocative discussion of the natures of truth, belief and illusion that have only grown more relevant in our era of “reality” programming.
Viewers can also stream “An Honest Liar” at the “Independent Lens” website: pbs.org/independentlens.
- Few film buffs would confuse “El Mariachi” with “Yentl.” So savor the mutual admiration society that erupts when Barbra Streisand sits down with Robert Rodriguez on “The Director’s Chair” (7 p.m., El Rey) to discuss the challenges and rewards of filmmaking.
- It’s not even December yet, but “Poinsettias for Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, r, TV-PG) may have a lock for the most contrived holiday romance of the year! I would have titled it “The Poinsettia Farmer’s Daughter,” but that’s a minor quibble.
Other highlights
