Freeform reaches for an elusive goal: the memorable Thanksgiving movie. In “Turkey Drop” (8 p.m., TV-14), Olivia Holt (“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger”) stars as Lucy, a college freshman returning home for the holidays, worried that her longtime high school boyfriend will use the break to dump her. Apparently, this is a common holiday tradition. Common enough to give the film its title.

“Drop” follows Lucy as she tries prove she’s not worthy of such treatment, only to find that she’s grown assertive enough to chart a course independent of any love interest.

Other highlights

  • Oregon and Arizona State (6:30 p.m., ABC) and TCU and Oklahoma (7 p.m., Fox) play football.
  • Holidays put extra pressure on a holiday planner to sparkle in the 2019 holiday romance “Twinkle all the Way” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
  • An ex tour guide meets a handsome single father visiting the Presley estate in the 2019 romance “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
  • A wife wonders why her spouse seems strange in the 2019 shocker “My Husband’s Secret Twin” (7 p.m., Lifetime Movie Network, TV-14).
  • Will Ferrell hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), with musical guest King Princess.

Series notes

A yard sale bargain sparks regret on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Eliminations on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A dream deferred on “Bob (Hearts) Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A double life on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

