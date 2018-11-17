HBO debuts its eight-part adaptation of “My Brilliant Friend” (8 p.m., TV-MA), based on the first book in a series of international best-selling novels by Elena Ferrante. A co-production with the Italian network RAI, “Friend” is presented in Italian with English subtitles. Episodes will unfold on Sunday and Monday nights through Dec. 10.
The disappearance of a close childhood companion inspires 60-year-old author Elena Greco (Elisabetta De Palo) to recall her youth in 1950s Naples, a place both warm and vibrant as well as suffocating and violent.
Elena (Elisa Del Genio) and her best friend, Lila (Ludovica Nasti), are clearly the brightest girls in their class, but that means little in a society that puts scant value on girls’ education and where children are expected to leave school and get jobs at an early age.
The two live in a world of their own. They devour “Little Women” and dream of writing novels. They stumble upon the basement hideaway of neighborhood crime lord Don Achille (Antonio Pennarella) and embark on a quixotic walk to the beach that ends in humiliation and disaster.
The young performers and the depiction of their private world are entirely believable. At the same time, there is a sad solemnity to young Elena that leaves her a little opaque. That may be intentional.
The production takes place on an elaborate set that is at once something to behold and self-evidently artificial, robbing the series of the vibrancy of Italian streets seen in so many movies directed by Rossellini, De Sica or Fellini in the 1950s, this story’s time period.
I suppose this jewel box setting and the series’ languid pace are supposed to evoke a dream world. I, for one, was intrigued but not entirely enchanted by “My Brilliant Friend.”
- The four-part series “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty” (National Geographic, TV-14) concludes with a look at Kim Jong Il’s adjustment to the post-Cold War world (8 p.m.) and the massive famine that beset North Korea in the 1990s.
The fourth installment (9 p.m.) focuses on current leader Kim Jong Un and his ascension to the “family business” at 28.
The hour chronicles his peculiar fascination with Western sports and pop culture and how he ruthlessly had members of his family killed in order to consolidate power.
Like most things having to do with the secretive hermit kingdom, much of “Dynasty” seems too strange to believe. Clips include performances by Kim Jong Un’s personal K-pop band, consisting entirely of fetching young women playing electric guitars, violins and synthesizers. The theme to “Rocky” will never seem the same.
There’s also an exasperated aside from a CIA analyst who admits that NBA oddity Dennis Rodman knows more about North Korea’s ruling elite than anyone in the intelligence community. The series concludes with Kim Jong Un’s use of rocket launches to test the mettle of the West and how U.S. diplomacy in the region has taken on the trappings of reality television.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): an interview with NFL veteran and author Tim Green; Naloxone and overdoses.
- Metropolis celebrates Thanksgiving on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Louisa and Spiro bond on the season finale of “The Durrells in Corfu” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG).
- The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears meet in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- Mel assists Maggie in some detective work on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- George announces his knighthood on the season finale of “Poldark” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- Carol helps an isolated friend on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA)
- A mousy prison employee aids and abets two convicted murderers in the miniseries “Escape at Dannemora” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA), starring Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano. Directed and produced by Ben Stiller
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... Friendships have no expiration date on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A French film inspires Lisa on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Giving thanks on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)
