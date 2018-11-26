Exposing extreme religion and its discontents has become part of the A&E brand. Now in its third season, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (8 p.m., TV-14) continues to interview former members of the so-called church who offer details of abuse.
In the season opener, a former member describes the secretive Scientology compound known as Gold Base in Riverside County, California, and how conditions there nearly drove her to suicide.
In an earlier piece on this series, I suggested that Remini’s treatment could apply to any number of religious organizations and their disenchanted ex-members. On Nov. 13, Remini hosted a special “Aftermath” episode featuring former members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, who described how the sect’s demands ruined marriages, tore families apart and drove many to desperation.
Following tonight’s “Aftermath,” the six-part series “The Devil Next Door” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14) debuts. It follows former members of the North Carolina-based Word of Faith Fellowship Church who chronicle years of harassment, abuse and separation from family members suffered at the hands of the religious group.
- An offbeat reindeer bonds with an elf bent on a career in dentistry in the 1964 Rankin-Bass favorite “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
For years, CBS paired this family favorite with its annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show. That peculiar tradition has come to an end. “The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Holiday Special” has moved to ABC, where it will air on Dec. 2.
- The true crime genre has exploded in recent years. The ID Network broadcasts nothing but docuseries and specials featuring old footage and re-enactments of crimes. But documentary TV series following police work dates all the way back to “COPS,” which debuted in 1989.
ID tweaks the old “COPS” formula with “Body Cam” (9 p.m., TV-14). It uses new body camera technology to show crimes and police interactions as they unfold, from the point of view of the officer, or at least his or her camera.
Many episodes of “COPS” often consisted of scenes of remarkably patient officers contending with addled and disorderly citizens. Overall, the series offered a sympathetic view of police. Will “Body Cam” follow suit?
- TV-themed DVDs available today include the six-episode miniseries adaptation of “Picnic at Hanging Rock,” now streaming on Acorn.
Other highlights
- Sarah Chalke guest-stars on an episode of “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), directed by Fred Savage.
- Embittered and estranged identical twins decide to trade identities for the holidays in the 2017 fantasy “Switched for Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Parenting philosophies clash on “The Kids Are Alright” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Kevin visits a site linked to his father’s war service on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Max has an emotional connection to a heart recipient on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Experience and connections count on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).
- “Munchies Guide To ...” (9 p.m., Viceland, TV-14) explores the cuisine and culture of Oaxaca, Mexico.
Cult choice
Ingenues and up-and-comers Jeff Bridges, Timothy Bottoms, Cybill Shepherd, Ellen Burstyn, Eileen Brennan and Randy Quaid share the screen with established performers Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman in director Peter Bogdanovich’s 1971 adaptation of Larry McMurtry’s coming-of-age novel “The Last Picture Show” (1:15 a.m., TCM).
Series notes
“The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... The gang takes stock of Reed’s potential on “The Gifted” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Weather Witch has an attitude problem on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
A bomb threat closes HQ on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Girls’ night out on “Lethal Weapon” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Junior gets an internship on “blackish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A school principal puts his foot down on “Black Lightning” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Maya lashes out on “Splitting Up Together” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A survivor may identify a serial killer on “FBI” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).