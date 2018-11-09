One hundred years ago this weekend, the trenches fell silent. The war to end all wars was over. In addition to marking the end of a conflict that killed tens of millions, the armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, began a peace process that reshaped the world in ways still being felt. As we speak, wars rage in the Middle East within and between countries whose borders were hastily drawn up during the negotiation of the Treaty of Versailles.
To commemorate this world-shaping event, the History Channel partners with Ford to devote its entire Saturday and Sunday prime-time schedule to “Truck Weekend in America.” Truck enthusiasts put their vehicles to the test in different off-road challenges on two helpings of “Truck Night in America” (7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, History). Saturday night culminates in an hourlong commercial, “Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory” (9 p.m.).
I’m not sure “The Simpsons” could concoct a crueler parody of what the History Channel has become. It’s time for History to rename itself, since it’s already “rebranded” itself. Calling it History amounts to consumer fraud.
Alec Baldwin’s misbegotten talk show will move to Saturday evenings, starting on Dec. 8.
Other highlights
- College football action includes Florida State at Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC), Texas at Texas Tech (6:30 p.m., Fox) and Clemson at Boston College (7 p.m., ABC).
- A just-dumped student becomes a “Sorority Stalker” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14). She’s no “Psycho Prom Queen” (9 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- An overscheduled school superintendent falls for a struggling music instructor in the 2018 romance “It’s Christmas, Eve” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- “Shut Up and Dribble” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) recalls Michael Jordan’s influence on basketball.
- Liev Schreiber hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Lil Wayne.
Series notes
A hit man targets the squad on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Multiple poisonings on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).