Abundance doesn’t always guarantee quality. Or innovation. Sometimes the sheer output of new series only means more of the same.
Netflix debuts “Final Table.” Not unlike every cooking show since “Iron Chef,” we meet contestants from around the world out to best the international competition.
“Final” offers 12 pairs from Mexico, Spain, England, Brazil, France, Japan, North America, India and Italy. They have all mastered their home cuisine, but in each episode they will be challenged to prepare the national dishes of their competitors’ homes and face food critics from each nation. As you’ve already guessed, teams will face elimination in every episode until one team wins a place at the “Final Table.”
- History launches the five-part series “Brothers in Arms” (9 p.m., TV-14). Friends sharing 20 years of military and law enforcement experience, Rocco Vargas and Eli Cuevas become the new owners of Banditos Armory in Ogden, Utah, where they hope to become a one-stop emporium for all things military. Don’t go expecting moth-eaten Army surplus sweaters. The guys set out to restore and operate a Cold War-era Russian tank and tinker with an odd gadget that might be unexploded ordnance from World War II.
“Brothers” fits right into basic cable’s world of celebrating tough guys in baseball caps engaged in friendly banter. It also reflects the History channel’s tradition of studying the past through the acquisition, appreciation and restoration of cool stuff. Take away the restoration and the same could be said of “Antiques Roadshow.”
- The misappropriation of soul music for questionable animation dates back at least to the time of those “California Raisins” commercials. Netflix now launches the kid-friendly musical series “Motown Magic.” It features computer-generated kids with wide blue eyes belting out songs like Stevie Wonder’s “For Once in My Life” while riding in giant tea cups. Help yourself!
From the folks who brought us “Beat Bugs.” This will make you pine for the relative subtlety of the “Wonder Pets!”
- “Frontline” (8 p.m., PBS) presents “Documenting Hate: New American Nazis.” Encouraged by rhetoric from the so-called “alt-right” media, Fox News prime-time hosts and authoritarian outbursts from the Oval Office, self-described white identity extremists and Nazis have become more brazen in expressing their beliefs, organizing events like the debacle in Charlottesville and infiltrating the U.S. military.
TV-themed DVDs available today include the Acorn police drama “No Offence,” from the creator of the original British version of “Shameless.”
Other highlights
- A very big announcement on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Holocaust survivors reconnect on “We’ll Meet Again” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG).
- CBS has already picked up the Dick Wolf-produced procedural “FBI” (8 p.m., TV-14) for a full season.
- Timmy has to decide between boxing gloves or greasepaint on “The Kids Are Alright” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A Thanksgiving celebration transcends time on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Blues guitarist Buddy Guy reflects on his career on “The Big Interview With Dan Rather” (8 p.m., AXS).
- A new informant needs special protection on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Max neglects his health to help a patient on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- “Munchies Guide to ...” (9 p.m., Viceland, TV-MA) explores the cuisine of Wales.
- Less-than-friendly competition on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).
Cult choice
Performers recall a small-time talent agent (director Woody Allen) for whom no client was too obscure in the 1984 comedy “Broadway Danny Rose” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14).
Series notes
Friendly fire may have been homicide on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Reeva quashes dissent on “The Gifted” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Caitlin discovers truths about her father on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Murtaugh meets his new partner on “Lethal Weapon” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Anna Deavere Smith guest-stars on “blackish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A principal-turned-hero protects his neighborhood on “Black Lightning” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Martin wants time to bond with Mason on “Splitting Up Together” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).