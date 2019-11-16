Tonight’s highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): “Red flag” laws that allow police to seize weapons from individuals deemed dangerous; how failure to ratify a U.N. treaty may prevent the United States from exploiting deep sea mineral riches; Syrian children and “Sesame Street.”
- The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears meet in NFL football action (7:15 p.m., NBC).
- A woman sends five cards to people who have touched her life in the 2019 romance “Write Before Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Only five?
- Contagious good-deed-doing draws the scrutiny of rival journalists who meet and fall in love in the 2019 holiday romance “Random Acts of Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-G).
- Fingers point at the family when a police officer’s severed head is discovered on the seventh season premiere of “Ray Donovan” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Detectives have secrets of their own on “Dublin Murders” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- Carol pushes beyond Daryl’s comfort zone on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Giada De Laurentiis hosts the “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge” (8 p.m., Food, TV-G).
- Looking Glass’s past explained on “Watchmen” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- A march on Washington can’t stop war on the streets of New York on “Godfather of Harlem” (8 p.m., Epix, TV-MA).
- Nolan’s low-energy birthday gets exciting on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- “The Weekly” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) explores the arrest of the son of the drug lord “El Chapo,” which sparked riots in the Mexican city of Culiacan. El Chapo’s wife will appear on the VH1 docuseries “Cartel Crew.”
- Easy money on “Silicon Valley” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Miri’s past follows her, even to an amusement park, on “Back to Life” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- A senator’s hack reveals foreign fingerprints on “Madam Secretary” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-14) recaps the day’s action ... A posh vacation on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Turkey day observations on “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Questions of trust on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Miles discovers a rival account on “God Friended Me” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A pricey trip on “Bless the Harts” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Shelter from the storm on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Stem cells save pets on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
