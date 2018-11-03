Based on a wildly popular series of novels, “Outlander” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) returns for a fourth season. A period piece in every sense of the word, it stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser, a nurse who survived World War II only to be magically transported to 1743 Scotland.
Not to give too much away, but Claire and her 18th-century Highlander husband, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), have since relocated to the backwoods of colonial North Carolina, where they have to deal with the arbitrary laws of the powers-that-be. It’s particularly tough on Claire, who is alone in knowing that the American Revolution is around the corner. And a tad tough for the viewer not otherwise besotted with the costumes, cheekbones, bodices and bodies. Or the mercurial laws of time travel.
- Celebrities Josh Groban, NCT 127, Leslie Odom Jr., Meghan Trainor and Zac Brown Band gather to celebrate “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), commemorating the 1928 Mickey Mouse cartoons that launched the Magic Kingdom and a media empire
- .
- Pierce Brosnan hosts the 7th Annual Breakthrough Prize (9 p.m., National Geographic), lauding new advances in science and technology.
- HBO launches a partnership with “Axios” (5:30 p.m., TV-14) for four weekly news-related programs, airing Sundays in November. Axios is a website for journalists that provides very concise newsletters covering business, technology, politics and media trends.
The HBO-Axios partnership already made news by breaking the story of the president’s plans to try and dispense with 14th Amendment protections for certain American citizens.
If Axios followed the philosophy of the website and its newsletters, it would probably be 15 minutes long. Tops.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): the Texas Senate race; the AR-15 and mass shootings; a Portuguese beach with the biggest waves in the world.
- Lena and Brainiac put their heads together on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Gerry feels babied by Louisa on “The Durrells in Corfu” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- The New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- The sisters await the Elders on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Ross must save Geoffrey from his worst instincts on “Poldark” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG).
- Rick’s past catches up on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Impeachment looms on “Watergate” (8 p.m., History, TV-14).
- Investors squabble at the big film premiere on the season finale of “The Deuce” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- The family grapples with Mickey’s cardiac arrest on “Ray Donovan” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Henry stumbles into a diplomatic crisis abroad on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Mike Myers and Cecile Richards appear on “The Alec Baldwin Show” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... An interfaith tiff on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer is hired by a trendy startup on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Revenge served cold on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
Mosley vanishes on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Carter moves in on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Nat gets a job on “Rel” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.