CBS imports the BBC productions “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire” (7 p.m., TV-G) and “Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe” (7:30 p.m., TV-G).
- An angel saves a good man (Jimmy Stewart) from despair after facing ruin at the hands of the town miser (Lionel Barrymore) on Christmas Eve in the 1946 fantasy “It’s a Wonderful Life” (7 p.m., USA, TV-G). The first of several broadcasts.
- A woman’s past, present and future pile up over the holidays in the 2018 fantasy “Every Day Is Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- A sister’s sudden death adds a new meaning to the holidays in the 2018 melodrama “Christmas Everlasting” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- The voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry animate the 1996 special “The Story of Santa Claus” (8 p.m., CBS).
Other highlights
- John O’Hurley hosts The National Dog Show (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
- College football action includes South Carolina at Clemson (6 p.m., ESPN), Notre Dame at USC (7 p.m., ABC) and Oklahoma State at TCU (7 p.m., Fox).
Cult choice
Faced with a murderous gelatinous creature from outer space, adults and police are still much more afraid of unruly teenagers in the 1958 shocker “The Blob” (12:45 p.m., TCM), starring Steve McQueen.
Series notes
“48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).