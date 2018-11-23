Tune In
“Robbie the Reindeer in Hooves of Fire” and “Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe,” will be on CBS starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

 BBC photo

CBS imports the BBC productions “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire” (7 p.m., TV-G) and “Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe” (7:30 p.m., TV-G).

  • An angel saves a good man (Jimmy Stewart) from despair after facing ruin at the hands of the town miser (Lionel Barrymore) on Christmas Eve in the 1946 fantasy “It’s a Wonderful Life” (7 p.m., USA, TV-G). The first of several broadcasts.
  • A woman’s past, present and future pile up over the holidays in the 2018 fantasy “Every Day Is Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
  • A sister’s sudden death adds a new meaning to the holidays in the 2018 melodrama “Christmas Everlasting” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
  • The voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry animate the 1996 special “The Story of Santa Claus” (8 p.m., CBS).

Other highlights

  • John O’Hurley hosts The National Dog Show (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
  • College football action includes South Carolina at Clemson (6 p.m., ESPN), Notre Dame at USC (7 p.m., ABC) and Oklahoma State at TCU (7 p.m., Fox).

Cult choice

Faced with a murderous gelatinous creature from outer space, adults and police are still much more afraid of unruly teenagers in the 1958 shocker “The Blob” (12:45 p.m., TCM), starring Steve McQueen.

Series notes

“48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

