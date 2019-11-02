The Smithsonian Channel will offer a four-hour survey history of the home planet. “The Life of Earth” (8 p.m.) is broken into “From Space,” exploring evidence as seen from 300 satellites and manned space stations circling the globe, and “The Age of Humans” (9 p.m.), which looks at the impact our species has had on the planet in a relatively short span of some 300,000 years.
- The subscription streaming service True Royalty TV poses hypothetical questions in the special “Meghan for President?” streaming Sunday. “President” ponders if former “Suits” star-turned-British royal Meghan Markle might have political appeal on this side of the Atlantic.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): an interview with exiled Russian agent Maria Butina; a profile of the Wrights of southern Utah, the first family of bronco saddle riding.
- The Ravens and Patriots meet in Baltimore for NFL football action (7:15 p.m., NBC).
- Alice’s long and winding road on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
A small-town tradition and a former beau add up to the formula for the 2019 holiday romance “Christmas Scavenger Hunt” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Ghost feels invincible on “Power” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- A new threat emerges on “Supergirl” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
- Supplies go missing on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
Look for performances by Halsey, Rosalia, Becky G, Ava Max and Mabel at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards (8 p.m., MTV) taking place in Seville, Spain
- Giada De Laurentiis hosts six chefs as they enter the “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge” (8 p.m., Food, TV-G).
- The Lord of the Manor (Jeremy Irons) engages in a heated correspondence on “Watchmen” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Whitney’s wedding offers a resolution to a number of issues on the series finale of “The Affair” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA)
- Chin tries to ensnare Bumpy with gambling debts on “Godfather of Harlem” (8 p.m., Epix, TV-MA).
- Elizabeth calibrates her response to leaked material on “Madam Secretary” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- A potential missile attack sends units scrambling on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- “The Weekly” (9 p.m., FX, TV-14) questions the use and even the validity of police-administered Breathalyzers.
A potential investor has baggage on “Silicon Valley” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Eve ponders a real live date on “Mrs. Fletcher” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-14) recaps the day’s action ... Kung fu fighting on “God Friended Me” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Lisa’s good deeds go too far on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Tiffany Haddish hosts “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Betty plots revenge on “Bless the Harts” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Mall mayhem on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A newfangled nut on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Strange bedfellows on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Brian takes a stand on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
