The Smithsonian Channel manages to honor veterans and still celebrate restored vehicles with “Gun Trucks of Vietnam” (8 p.m. ). This hourlong documentary profiles the unheralded crews of truck convoys who found that their vehicles were ill-suited and under-armored for ferrying men and equipment into jungle terrain. They scavenged parts and weapons to turn their trucks into 5-ton fighting machines, which saw a great deal of action.
Next weekend, Smithsonian will return to Vietnam with another installment of “The Lost Tapes,” covering the Tet Offensive of 1968.
- Fans of unceasing embarrassment, prolonged social discomfort and exquisite torture should not miss “Sally4Ever” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
We know we’re in for a world of pain when “Sally” begins with an extended performance by a male a cappella group, singing George Michael’s “Faith” with all of the erotic verve of a barbershop quartet.
Made for Sky TV in the United Kingdom, “Sally” offers a weird combination of British understatement with broad physical comedy and brazen scatological humor. To American viewers, it may seem both overly subtle and utterly obvious at the same time. Clever and crude, it’s also far crueler than most American fare.
- tional Geographic invites viewers to spend two Sunday nights in the hermit kingdom, airing four hours of “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., concludes Nov. 18
- Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum and Thomas Rhett appear on “Country Music’s Biggest Stars: In the Spotlight With Robin Roberts” (9 p.m., ABC).
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): an interview with Seattle Seahawks’ twin players Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin
