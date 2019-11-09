Some of the most serious television work is being done by comedians. Straddling the line between awkward humor and deep tragedy, the new BBC-produced series “Back to Life” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) offers rich material for its co-creator and star.
Daisy Haggard plays Miri, a character whose situation seems as far from sitcom material as possible. After an absence of 18 years, Miri returns to her parents’ home in a dowdy but gentrifying seaside British resort. She’s out of touch with her contemporaries and literally out of sorts. That’s because she just served 18 years in prison. For murder.
“Life” explores her dreadfully awkward adjustment to “normal” life. Miri thinks the best thing to do when she gets home is to return the portable CD player to an old crush, something that she borrowed before serving her term. She doesn’t know CD players have become museum pieces. Or that he’s married. And having an affair with someone near and dear to Miri’s extremely small circle.
Her spectacularly grim circumstances add pathos to what might seem like ordinary cringe comedy. And her plight makes those characters who are kind to her, such as a possible employer and a friendly neighbor (Adeel Aktar), near saintly in their compassion.
Viewers may recognize Haggard from her role on “Episodes,” where she played the weird, sour-faced Hollywood “comedy” producer who never seemed to get anyone’s jokes. She was also cast in the mad British comedy “Peep Show” as well as the 2008 adaptation of “Sense & Sensibility,” proving she can hold her own in any genre on either side of the Atlantic.
Miri’s chilly mother, Caroline, is played by veteran actress Geraldine James, most recently seen on these shores as the stepmother in Netflix’s Canadian series “Anne With An E,” a worthy adaptation of “Anne of Green Gables.”
Both are excellent here, exploring roles just this side of unbelievable. Miri’s backstory and the crime that sent her away for nearly two decades emerge in dollops of flashbacks and references, against the backdrop of a stunning British coastline. It’s easy to see this series as the unsettling answer to the unasked question, “What if they remade ‘Broadchurch’ as a comedy?”
- Don’t go looking for humor in “Dublin Murders” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA). Very well received in the U.K., this crime procedural is based on Tana French’s novels “In the Woods” and “The Likeness.”
They have been adapted for the screen by Sarah Phelps, who wrote the screenplay for the J.K. Rowling series “The Casual Vacancy,” which aired on HBO.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Interviews with banker Jamie Dimon and reporter Maria Ressa, who has covered Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
- The Vikings and Cowboys meet in NFL football action (7:15 p.m., NBC).
- Fans choose the winners on “E!’s People’s Choice Awards” (8 p.m., E!, TV-PG).
- An adventure for Carol and Daryl on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- “Memphis Belle in Color” (8 p.m., Smithsonian) presents remarkable footage of a World War II B-17 aircraft
