Joseph Gordon-Levitt hosts “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (6 p.m., HBO, TV-Y), featuring a gathering of Muppets and special guests performing classic songs from the first five decades of the beloved educational series.

  • Continuing its “Wonderstruck” programming block dedicating whole weekends to nature programming, BBC America debuts “Planet Earth: Blue Planet II,” offering cinematic glances at the unique nature of coastal regions (7 p.m., TV-G), the world’s biggest whale nursery (8 p.m., TV-PG) and unique challenges to survival posed by every oceanic region (9 p.m., TV-G).

Other highlights

  • Clemson and NC State meet in college football action (6:30 p.m., ABC), as do Iowa State and Oklahoma (7 p.m., Fox).
  • Performers burst from the screen on the repeat performance of “The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!” (7 p.m., Freeform).
  • While caring for an ailing grandmother, a photographer develops an interest in the hunk next door in the 2019 romance “Picture a Perfect Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
  • With his Philadelphia station closed for repairs, a brash DJ decamps for Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in the 2019 holiday romance “Radio Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
  • Completed before his death but after its subject’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s, the 2014 documentary “Glen Campbell ... I’ll Be Me” (8 p.m., CNN) captures his farewell tour and offers a moving tribute to a beloved talent and deeply flawed human being.

Series notes

Harsh advice on “Mom” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Knockouts conclude on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A case out of the blue on “Carol’s Second Act” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Online gaming comes under scrutiny on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

