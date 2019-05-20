CBS doubles down on its reputation for “old school” television with “Blood & Treasure” (8 p.m., TV-14). Set in the world of antiquities, archaeology, counter-intelligence and terrorism, this “new” adventure series sports a rather audacious throwback vibe.
Sofia Pernas stars as Lexi, a fetching and shapely fixture in the black market. She knows her way around a locked door and can certainly (almost) fill out a cocktail dress.
A looker of Arab descent, educated at posh British boarding schools, she’s not afraid to use her beauty to captivate and seduce her way into (and out of) any situation. She’s basically a Bond girl with a taste for the ancient finer things.
Matt Barr (“Sleepy Hollow”) stars as straight-arrow ex-FBI agent Danny McNamara, who finds himself awkwardly partnered with Lexi as they aim to find a terrorist mastermind who funds his evil doings with loot stolen from sacred (and perhaps cursed) sites.
“Blood” opens with the discovery of a long-sought burial area inside an Egyptian pyramid, followed by gunfire and explosions. The action pretty much never stops.
A pastiche of every odd-couple romantic thriller since “Romancing the Stone,” this effort sports a soaring musical score that sounds left over from the era that brought us “Superman III.”
The whole approach seems so familiar (if not dated) that when “Blood” began, I thought we were watching some cheesy prologue, a flashback film from the 1980s that would set up the action. But the “update” never arrives.
I’m not saying I didn’t find some of this overly familiar material vaguely entertaining. It seems perfectly suited to a network airing “new” versions of “Hawaii 5-0” and “MacGyver.”
TV-themed DVDs available today include the second season of the controversial Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”
Season finales
- Fornell’s worst nightmare on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Events bring Katie, Sarah and Nick together again on “The Village” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A town musical puts the accent on local heritage on “American Housewife” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- The nest gets emptier on “The Kids Are Alright” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Set in the 1970s in a large family, this series stood out from ABC’s lineup of comedies about the travails of the effortlessly affluent. Neither a ratings smash nor a dud, “Kids” has been canceled, so I guess we’ll never get to see 1975.
- Rob Lowe hosts “Mental Samurai” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14). As of this filing, there is no word about a second season for “Samurai.” Rob Lowe will appear in a new Fox series called “Lone Star,” a spin-off of “9-1-1,” produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. He’ll play a brash New York cop relocated to Austin, Texas.
- A winner emerges on “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A job offer complicates Junior’s college plans on “blackish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Mike and Rio put all of their eggs in one basket on “Bless This Mess” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Other highlights
- The subjects of outspoken women, immigration politics and deportation are not unique to our era. “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) repeats a profile of radical activist Emma Goldman from 2004.
- A glance back at events from “1969” (9 p.m., ABC) recalls the Woodstock music festival.
- “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) presents “Supreme Revenge,” a look at 30 years of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justices, from the nomination of Robert Bork in 1987 to last summer’s hearing for Brett Kavanaugh.
- Gwen asserts herself as Bob takes “Chicago” in a dark direction on “Fosse/Verdon” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Doris Day, Rod Taylor and Arthur Godfrey star in the 1966 comedy “The Glass Bottom Boat” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G). TCM has scheduled June 9 for a movie marathon salute to actress Doris Day, who died at 97 on May 13.
Series notes
The top six run an acclaimed restaurant on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Clarke makes amends on “The 100” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).