Netflix introduces two series exploring female friendship. It says something when the trippy cartoon about two talking birds is the more emotionally engaging story.
Lisa Hanawalt, a force behind the brilliant “BoJack Horseman” has created “Tuca & Bertie,” a manic, vibrant cartoon about two 30-something friends who happen to be birds in a wildly imaginative anthropomorphic city.
Tuca (voiced by Tiffany Haddish) is a chatty, free-spirited toucan. Bertie (Ali Wong) is her former roommate, a neurotic songbird who has stifled her creative bent with a boring day job.
As the action begins, Tuca has just left their shared apartment so Bertie can move in with Speckles (Steven Yeun), a nice-enough boyfriend we all know isn’t good enough for her. It’s a good thing Tuca lives just downstairs.
“Tuca” pulses with weird energy and odd characters. As easy as it might be to dismiss this as a “stoner” cartoon, it’s not terribly different from old “Betty Boop” cartoons that had cars and houses as living entities, throbbing to its hopped-up jazz score. It also possesses the freedom of a fairy tale, where no one thinks twice about gingerbread dwellings or talking frogs.
In lesser hands, the brash, self-absorbed Tuca might be overbearing. But she’s aware of her limits and offers the right sounding board for the tentative Bertie. “Tuca & Bertie” pulls off a rare feat. Sure, the girls are strange, and their neighbor is a chain-smoking hipster houseplant. But I already care about them!
- Christina Applegate (“Married With Children”) and Linda Cardellini (“Freaks & Geeks,” “ER”) star in “Dead to Me,” a dark Netflix series that while squeezed into a half-hour sitcom format is anything but comedic.
Still seething with rage after her late husband’s hit-and-run accident, Jen (Applegate) slowly comes to welcome the entreaties of the far more free-spirited Judy (Cardellini), a woman with her own tale of bereavement. Despite their different temperaments and the sadness of the situation, both performers share an easy chemistry.
Not content to leave it at that and explore an odd-couple friendship (think “Grace & Frankie” for Gen Xers), “Dead” asks viewers to sit for at least one twist too many. These dark turns make us question the motivations of at least one character and our own reasons for watching this show.
- “ScreenTime: Diane Sawyer Reporting” (7 p.m., ABC) explores concerns from parents and experts about the many hours that people, particularly the young, spend on their devices and social media, where “selfie” culture and the need to be “liked” by strangers is paramount.
- “At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) examines the decades-long abuse by team doctor Larry Nassar.
Other highlights
- Director Kenneth Branagh plays Hercule Poirot in the 2017 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” (6:05 p.m., MoMax).
- Multiple kidnappings follow a strange pattern on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Old-school gaming proves addictive on “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Hank’s son plans a Vegas wedding on “The Cool Kids” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A murder suspect’s immigrant status complicates his defense on “Proven Innocent” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- “Gloria and Emilio Estefan: Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G) honors two musician-songwriters.
- A woman (Vera Farmiga) grows to have qualms about her adopted daughter in the 2009 shocker “Orphan” (8 p.m., Syfy, TV-14).
- Twin suspects confuse the DNA lab on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Before being immortalized in the 1959 musical “Gypsy,” dancer Gypsy Rose Lee authored pulp novels including “The G-String Murders,” adapted for the screen in 1943 as “Lady of Burlesque” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Despite its pulpy origins, the film attracted A-list talent, including director William Wellman and star Barbara Stanwyck. It was nominated for an Oscar for best score.