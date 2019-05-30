Angels and demons and all that jazz, the new cosmic comic fantasy “Good Omens” begins streaming today on Amazon Prime. Based on popular 1990 novel by prolific authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, it imagines the biblical end times complicated by the incompetence of celestial forces who have grown just a little too fond of Earth to want to see it turned into a lake of fire.
David Tennant makes the most of his role as Crowley, otherwise known as Satan himself, the guy who tempted Eve with an apple and has been with us ever since. He’s a snake-eyed hipster, as louche as a rock star and as flippantly stylish as an Edwardian dandy. He’s having a blast.
Over the eons, he’s struck up an odd alliance with Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a rather fussy and tentative angel. He’s just as addicted to the good life as Crowley, but is too goody-goody to admit it. He runs an antiquarian bookshop in London, loves classical music and can’t stand the thought of the triumph of Heaven, where “The Sound of Music” is the only record on the jukebox.
Both men are alarmed at the prospect of impending Armageddon. Its countdown arrives with the birth of the Antichrist here on Earth. Only the swaddling child is switched at birth and raised by normal and completely unsuspecting parents. One of many kinks in this supernatural romp.
Frances McDormand (“Fargo”) narrates.
- Thirteen years after its three-season run, “Deadwood” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) returns as a movie. Most of the surviving cast has returned for this story, set a decade after the abrupt conclusion of the series, as South Dakota prepares to celebrate its official statehood.
Time, hard-living and alcohol have clearly caught up with Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), first seen defying his doctor’s orders to avoid the hard stuff. Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) gets a surprise visit from an old lover, and George Hearst (Gerald McRaney) returns as a rich and prosperous junior senator from California, eager to string telephone lines across the wilderness and ready to seize property and dispatch any who defy him.
“Deadwood” also resumes its peculiar pastiche of Shakespearean cadence and strenuous profanity, an imagined argot that has nothing to do with the Old West and owes everything to the florid imagination of writer David Milch.
A must for fans of the series, “Deadwood” arrives and departs on a mournful note. Not only is Al Swearengen clearly ailing, writer and creative Milch has been diagnosed with dementia for some time, so this “Deadwood” coda has to be seen as a poignant summing-up.
Other highlights
- A couple expose a cult’s tax fraud scheme on “Whistleblower” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- On two helpings of “Blindspot” (NBC, TV-14), a scheme in motion (7 p.m.), division in the ranks (8 p.m.). The second episode is the season finale.
- Dean Cain hosts “Masters of Illusion 21st Anniversary Special” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
- Director Frederick Wiseman offers his deliberate, fly-on-the-wall take on a farming community in the 2018 documentary “Monrovia, Indiana” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
- Danny takes on Delgado on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Director Francois Truffaut stars in the 1978 drama “The Green Room” (9:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) about a man who obsessively builds shrines to the dead. Based on a short story by Henry James. Made a year after Truffaut’s appearance in Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (7 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
Alien germs prove catching on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
The roster shrinks on “Masterchef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC).
McGarrett faces charges on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two helpings of “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” (CW, TV-14, r), Charles Esten (8 p.m.), Greg Proops (8:30 p.m.) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Anne Hathaway and Ari Melber are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jon Hamm, Naomi Scott, Hannah Brown, Mavis Staples and Ben Harper appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r).