You’ve got to be a big fan of musical competitions to keep them straight. One night after the “American Idol” finale and on the night of the final live performances on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), Fox counter-programs with the third season of “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., TV-PG).
“Beat” isn’t so much a singing competition as a slick 21st-century variation on “Name That Tune.” Pairs compete through five rounds by identifying a song after a snippet is played. The winning team then competes against an app named you guessed it Shazam. Created by Apple and available on most platforms, “Shazam” has been programmed to identify TV shows, commercial jingles, songs and movies in a terrifyingly short period. You’ve got to be quick to beat an algorithm and a product placement.
- As Netflix’s “The Crown” shows us, life is not a bed of Tudor roses for the sceptered set. “Private Lives of the Monarchs” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) begins with a glance at Queen Victoria, whose reign from 1837-1901 defined an era. The profile puts an accent on secrets hidden from her contemporaries, with a particular focus on her ill will toward Edward, her son and heir, a man given to debauched living and multiple mistresses.
The five-part “Monarch” series is hosted by Tracy Borman, joint chief curator of the royal palaces. Future episodes will look at Britain’s Henry VII, Charles II, George III and the French “Sun King,” Louis XIV.
- Stephen Fry (“Jeeves and Wooster,” “Fry & Laurie”) stars in “Kingdom,” a 2007 series streaming today on Acorn. He plays a lawyer whose private and professional life is overshadowed by his brother’s disappearance and the general dysfunction of his family. Like many British series, this 18-episode affair puts the accent on regional scenery, in this case the natural beauty of the Norfolk landscape.
Tonight’s finales
- Constantine and Nora uncover Neron’s plan on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Tal’s battle continues on “The Enemy Within” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- The trial concludes on “The Fix” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Other highlights
- A mission to Syria on “The Code” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A decontamination plan takes shape on “Chernobyl” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).