Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy and windy. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.