Returning on Sunday for a second season, “Vida” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) follows sisters Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera), who have very different expectations and class aspirations as they manage their late mother’s bar and property in a Mexican-American neighborhood of Los Angeles undergoing gentrification.
- One of the reasons that I found the first season of “Vida” so engaging was its eagerness to graft contemporary concerns and sensibilities on familiar themes such as the return of an icy, uprooted urban professional to her old stomping ground (and dating pool) a source of inspiration for many a Hallmark movie.
- Just when you think you’ve seen the last of Westeros, “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) offers a behind-the-scenes account of the cast and crew working in often difficult conditions to create the epic series on location in Northern Ireland.
- For viewers who missed the impressive “Masterpiece” production of “Les Miserables” to follow “Game of Thrones,” PBS reminds us that you can catch up on all of the action, and memorable performances by Dominic West, David Oyelowo, Lily Collins and Olivia Colman by streaming “Miserables” on PBS Passport, the PBS Video App and the “Masterpiece” Channel on Amazon.
- Joe Mantegna and Mary McCormack co-host the National Memorial Day Concert (7 p.m., PBS). Now in its 30th year, the traditional concert will feature Gen. Colin Powell, Sam Elliott, Patti LaBelle, Gavin DeGraw, Dennis Haysbert, Alison Krauss, Christopher Jackson, Amber Riley, Justin Moore, Jaina Lee Ortiz and the National Symphony Orchestra. “American Idol” finalist Alyssa Raghu will sing the National Anthem.
The concert will honor the sacrifice of veterans of every war and call attention to the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Normandy invasion and the 50 years since the height of the Vietnam War.
Other highlights
- NASCAR action (5 p.m., Fox).
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Veterans dispute a case of a “friendly fire” death in Afghanistan; recalling Attu, the site of a World War II battle fought in the Aleutian archipelago.
- Obstacles galore hallmark the 10th season premiere of “American Ninja Warrior” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A terrorist bankrolls evildoings with the sale of antiquities in the stylish, throwback thriller series “Blood & Treasure” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- Dean Cain hosts the critter countdown “The Top 10 Greatest Animal Movies of All Time” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG). I’d put “My Dog Skip” at the top of the list, but nobody asked me.
- Eve’s understanding of her mission becomes confused on the season finale of “Killing Eve” (7 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).
- Sam seeks Dean on “Supernatural” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14).
- Diana risks all to save Matthew on the season finale of “A Discovery of Witches” (8 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).
- Turner puts Beth in a corner on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Series notes
Vanilla Ice appears on “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Celebrities play “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... A foreign potentate needs protecting on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Baby food ideas on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
