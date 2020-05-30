Sunday brings two notable series: a documentary on a celebrated American music scene and a series about a celebrated pop culture phenomenon that passed America by.
AMC debuts “Quiz” (9 p.m., TV-14) from director Stephen Frears. Set at the turn of the century, it recalls the development of the prime-time game show hit “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” by British broadcaster ITV.
Michael Sheen, known for playing British Prime Minister Tony Blair in “The Queen” as well as talk show host David Frost in “Frost/Nixon,” plays host Chris Tarrant, a smooth personality who helped turn the series into a worldwide phenomenon. Soon after its U.K. success, ABC would rescue itself from the ratings cellar by buying the rights to “Millionaire” and airing it five nights a week during the summer of 1999.
This three-part drama recalls the true-life scandal that touched the game show when a contestant, Charles Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen, “Ripper Street”), was accused of cheating after seeming to win the million-pound prize. The makers of the series put Ingram on trial, along with his wife, Diana (Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”), and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson).
Ingram was accused of listening for coughs from his accomplices, alerting him that he was about to submit a wrong answer. Their trial became a media sensation, with the tabloids treating them like monsters who had sullied a sacred institution. The show examines the passionate (some might say obsessive) world of pub quiz fans and shows how they were driven into a frenzy by the prospect of the show’s enormous prize.
It also shows why this scandal never really resonated in the United States. Police are seen bringing charges on September 11, 2001. So the British media trial was eclipsed by other concerns in the American media.
Much like Frears’ recent work “A Very English Scandal” and “Philomena,” “Quiz” does a great job of exploring the complexity of complicated characters, particularly those swept up in media maelstroms much larger than themselves. Highly recommended.
- For music fans of a certain age and sensibility, the two-part documentary series “Laurel Canyon” (8 p.m., Epix) is required viewing. It’s far better than the recent “Echo in the Canyon,” which was basically an extended product placement for a recording of contemporary artists covering classics from the late 1960s.
Filled with period footage, some never before seen, “Laurel” captures a special moment in music history, when folk musicians picked up electric guitars and infused Top 40 pop with a poet’s sensibility. Influenced by Bob Dylan and the Beatles, the artists who would form the Mamas and the Papas, the Byrds, the Doors and the Eagles found refuge in the hills above Sunset Boulevard, a relatively rural enclave that allowed them to form a creative community while still being close enough to the “action” to come and go from nightclubs at a moment’s notice.
The makers of “Laurel Canyon” made the conscious decision to blend contemporary reminiscences of still-living stars like David Crosby and Linda Ronstadt with recorded observations from departed musicians accompanying vintage footage of the artists in their prime.
Part two airs next Sunday.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): using plasma therapy to treat COVID-19; a look at the new Mars Rover.
- Harrison Ford and Sean Connery star in the 1989 sequel “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (7 p.m., CBS).
- “Vice” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) examines Mississippi’s Parchman prison.
- Jackie reenters rehab on “Hightown” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- Obsessive behavior looms large on the third season finale of “Killing Eve” (8 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.