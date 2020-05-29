- ESPN2 glances back at the boys of summers past, presenting the Little League World Series from 2014 (6:30 p.m.) and 2012 (8:30 p.m.).
- The voice of Steve Carell animates the 2013 sequel “Despicable Me 2” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- ABC continues ESPN’s documentary series “The Last Dance” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., TV-14).
- A live-in childcare provider discovers that her employer’s security obsession may be a tad unhealthy in the 2020 shocker “The Captive Nanny” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm star in the 2019 drama “Lucy in the Sky” (7 p.m., HBO).
- A bookstore owner clashes with an ambitious urban planner in the 2020 romance “The Story of Us” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Cult choice
A brilliant, buxom professor (Mamie Van Doren) teaches a curriculum designed by a robot in the 1960 exploitation comedy “Sex Kittens Go to College” (1:15 a.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG). Mijanou Bardot (Brigitte’s little sister) and Tuesday Weld co-star.
Series notes
“Flirty Dancing” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS, r, and 9 p.m.) ... “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14.
