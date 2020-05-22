ABC repeats the first two installments of the ESPN documentary miniseries “The Last Dance” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., TV-14), recalling the drama of the Chicago Bulls 1997-98 season as the team attempted to win a sixth NBA title in the span of eight years. The series recalls how much Michael Jordan dominated coverage of the game and his place in society and pop culture, and profiles the supporting “cast” of players, including the durable Scottie Pippen, the “colorful” Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson, whose description of the season gives the series its title.
Given the absence of live competition, “The Last Dance” has become more of an item for the sports pages than a mere television column.
- The 2019 horror satire “Ready or Not” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO) turns the Hallmark movie on its head. A pretty bride (Samara Weaving) marries into a wealthy family who appear to be living the dream.
Only this Cinderella discovers one weird catch: The family follows a tradition of hunting down one member of the wedding party with medieval weaponry. And she’s drawn the wrong card.
A critical hit that earned many times its modest budget, “Ready” was hailed as a horrific take on the wealthy at their worst.
With so many real examples of greed and inequality, why manufacture something so monumentally contrived?
The same could be said of “Snowpiercer.”
Other highlights
- The voices of Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet and Louis C.K. animate the 2016 comedy “The Secret Life of Pets” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A husband owns up to killing his pregnant wife and two children in the 2020 shocker “Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- A methodical writer falls for the surfer dude next door in the 2017 romance “Love at the Shore” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G.
Cult choice
Does “Caddyshack” (7 p.m., IFC, TV-MA) explain everything? Many supporters of the current president feel that they supported a rebellious upstart like Rodney Dangerfield’s character, a rule-breaking shock to the system. His detractors believe that those same people have actually elected Ted Knight’s character, an entitled, country-club elitist, a bully and a cheat. Those who identify with Bill Murray’s character probably didn’t vote at all. The Chevy Chase demographic is probably up for grabs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.