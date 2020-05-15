Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... HAMILTON COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... NORTHWESTERN MCLENNAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... NORTHERN CORYELL COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... BOSQUE COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... * UNTIL 1230 AM CDT. * AT 1109 PM CDT, A CLUSTER OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WAS LOCATED FROM NEAR GLEN ROSE TO EVANT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GATESVILLE, MCGREGOR, CLIFTON, HAMILTON, MERIDIAN, HICO, VALLEY MILLS, CRAWFORD, IREDELL, CRANFILLS GAP, MERIDIAN STATE PARK, GHOLSON, WALNUT SPRINGS, MORGAN, OGLESBY AND SOUTH MOUNTAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION GET INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. HEAVY RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH