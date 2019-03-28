Call me old-fashioned, but I’m just not a fan of neck-snapping. Once the rogue Navy SEAL or fantastically buff tactical dude starts spinning heads like Linda Blair’s, I pretty much know I’m not there for the long haul.
The new adventure series “Hanna,” streaming today on Amazon, kicks off with a silent neck-snapper sneaking into some mysterious nursery in Romania, set in the bowels of what looks like a power plant. There, he not only steals a baby, but spins a few heads and even throws a hapless guard into a blast furnace. All in the name of adoption.
A hail of gunfire and a few camera pans later, he and the kid are seen hiding in the woods. She’s now all grown up and big enough to snap necks of her own. Mystery dad has trained her to defend herself from an unknown entity out to capture her and kill him. Who? Why? Besides being a trained assassin, what’s the girl’s story?
Look for the always-stoic Mireille Enos as Marissa, the head of some super-secret agency with plenty of helicopters and firepower, always ready to search for the mystery girl. Named Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles), by the way.
For all of the strafing and broken bones, the pilot unfolds at a glacial pace. In the olden days, before peak TV encouraged stories to grind along at a plodding eight-hour pace, the premise might have been told much more economically. It might even have been sung as the theme song. But what rhymes with neck-snapping?
“Hanna” is based on a 2011 movie that lasted less than two hours.
- A period movie running a tad longer than two hours, “The Highwaymen” launches on Netflix, starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as the detectives who laboriously tracked down and eventually killed the gangster duo Bonnie and Clyde.
“The Highwaymen” opened at a film festival (South by Southwest) and had a brief theatrical run before today’s streaming debut.
- Also streaming on Netflix, the U.K. import “Traitors” stars Keeley Hawes (“Bodyguard”), Emma Appleton and Luke Treadaway in a Cold War period piece about British agents spying on their own government on behalf of Americans worried about Soviet infiltration. Written by Bash Doran (“Boardwalk Empire”).
- Netflix’s horror spoof “Santa Clarita Diet,” starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, begins streaming its third season.
Other highlights
- A lab worker gets a little too close to her work in the Best Picture Oscar-winning 2017 fantasy “The Shape of Water” (5:55 p.m., HBO Signature).
- The 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament continues with games between LSU and Michigan State (6 p.m., CBS) and Virginia Tech and Duke (8:30 p.m., CBS).
- Over in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, UCLA takes on Connecticut (6 p.m., ESPN), and Arizona State meets Mississippi State (8 p.m., ESPN).
- The re-gift of the Magi on “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
- A visit from his ex unsettles Sid on “The Cool Kids” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- On two helpings of “The Blacklist” (NBC, TV-14), the search for a legendary fugitive (7 p.m.), a team of assassins (8 p.m.).
- A convicted cop killer’s case may merit reconsideration on “Proven Innocent” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Orange is the new Bard. “Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14) presents an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” set in a women’s prison.
Cult choice
A telekinetic misfit (Sissy Spacek) turns the tables on her tormentors (John Travolta and Amy Irving) in the 1976 adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel “Carrie” (8 p.m., Starz Encore), directed by Brian De Palma.
Series notes
Eddie puts Evan in the shade on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Bad press on “Dynasty” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A final road trip on “Speechless” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) ... Date night on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).