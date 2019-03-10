The rise of streaming TV and a wealth of imports has redefined the notion of a TV “season.” Acorn begins streaming “Manhunt,” a police procedural based on a true crime from 2004 that unfolds over three episodes.
British TV favorite Martin Clunes (“Doc Martin”) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton, in charge of investigating the murder of a young French tourist named Amelie Delagrange. Upon hearing of the murder, the press and many of Sutton’s colleagues jump to the conclusion that her murder is linked to a 2003 killing of another young woman that set off a tabloid frenzy.
Sometimes it takes a period setting to demonstrate how things have changed or remained the same. This police procedural takes place before the era of smartphones and social media, so the atmosphere of hysteria emerges in an old-fashioned analog fashion. At the same time, London in the post-9/11 era had already become a surveillance state, so much of the early investigation unfolds using a wealth of closed-circuit cameras.
A decidedly gritty police drama, “Manhunt” seems to unfold almost exclusively at night. The dialogue relies heavily on jargon and acronyms. Clunes’ character is not as clinically antisocial and dyspeptic as Doc Martin, but he’s hardly warm and fuzzy. Thank goodness for that.
A new, ninth season of “Doc Martin” will be produced this summer and is scheduled to stream in the United States on Acorn in autumn.
- It’s a proven fact that fans of the Beatles will watch anything about them, even if they’ve seen it many times before. The documentary “John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky” (8 p.m., A&E, TV-14) is a perfect example of this creative recycling, as much of it seems lifted from a much earlier documentary about the making of the 1971 “Imagine” album.
Arguably the most interesting “new” information to emerge here is about Yoko Ono, the exotic, artistic interloper condemned at the time for breaking up the band.
It includes some interview footage with Ono and her recollections of her childhood in wartime Japan, when her family fled to the countryside to avoid the incineration of that country’s cities.
It struck me as interesting that she would be fated to connect with Lennon, who was born in 1940 during the German bombing of London. In a patriotic gesture, his parents gave him the middle name of Winston, after Churchill.
So, I guess you can take away something new from all of this well-worn material. Here we are in 2019 asked to think about these cultural figures from the early 1970s, shaped and even scarred by the events of the 1940s. History becomes most interesting when you appreciate that the past has a past of its own.