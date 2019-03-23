Showtime launches the four-part documentary series “Action” (7 p.m., TV-MA). Set in the world of sports betting, “Action” attempts to capture its peculiar culture at a time of explosive growth.
For decades, legal sports betting has been limited to Las Vegas parlors. A 2018 Supreme Court decision lifted that regulation, opening up every state to make its own laws and restrictions over a gargantuan enterprise. Some experts quoted here speculate that more than $500 billion is wagered on sports every year.
“Action” follows professional gamblers as well as odds-makers whose profiles have risen since the court ruling. Many of these folks are loud and literally larger than life. If you enjoy watching people discuss sports at the top of their lungs, try adding wagers to the equation and things get rather loud.
Look for an accent on spectacle, huge numbers and jumbo personalities. Don’t expect balanced panel discussions on gambling’s downsides.
Sports gambling is also the subject of a segment on Sunday’s “60 Minutes.”
For the record, Showtime’s Sunday schedule now includes “Action,” “Billions” and “Black Monday,” a combination playing into a genre that others have dubbed “wealth porn.”
- John Nance Garner once declared the vice presidency “not worth a bucket of warm spit.” Some say he did not use the word “spit.” Imagine being vice president for half a century! Think of yourself sitting around like standby equipment, waiting for Numero Uno to die, and you’re getting close to the existential dilemma of Charles, Prince of Wales, the subject of “Prince Charles at 70” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG).
In its usual fashion, PBS puts a glossy sheen on the sceptered folderol, including interviews with his current wife and adult children. We hear of his dedication to environmental causes and architectural traditions.
Don’t go looking for the abuse he took from his wretched father, a subject of much of season two of Netflix’s “The Crown.” Or of his soap operatic union with his first wife, the face that launched a million People magazine subscriptions and surely the future subject of that same Netflix series.
Many PBS stations will follow “70” with “King Charles III” (8 p.m., TV-PG), a dramatic speculation on events after the death of Elizabeth II. The late actor Tim Pigott-Smith portrayed Charles in his last screen role.
Based on a stage production by Mike Bartlett, “III” unfolds in blank verse, a touch that gives its fanciful speculation a certain historical weight. While reactionary tabloids decried the very idea of “III” as ghastly and tasteless, both the play and film were very well received by critics.
Other highlights
- “Great Performances at the Met” (11 a.m., PBS) presents Saint-Saens’s “Samson et Dalila.”
- Second round 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament action (5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., TNT; 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., TBS) continues.
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The role of an Israeli security firm in Saudi spying that contributed to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi; sports gambling; a profile of Samuel L. Jackson
- Four communities come together in celebration on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- An appeals hearing sifts through questionable evidence and procedures on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14)
- A spat between sisters on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Mo the matchmaker throws consequences to the wind on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- The martial arts series “Into the Badlands” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14) returns.