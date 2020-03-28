The edgy news magazine “Vice” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) returns to prime time, having moved from HBO to Showtime. It maintains its focus on covering out-of-the-way stories in dangerous locations, challenging viewers to think about events occurring in places other than the United States.
This first installment travels to Syria and interviews women formerly held as prisoners by ISIS.
American television news coverage remains almost absurdly indifferent to any stories not taking place on our shores. This at a time when Americans are militarily involved in more foreign countries than ever and when we are increasingly economically interdependent on other countries.
This is hardly a new problem. Back in the early days of CNN, its founder, Ted Turner, strived to put emphasis on “international” news, to little avail.
America’s self-regard did not even begin with television. In his classic 1961 account “The Press,” writer A.J. Liebling observed that without the rivalry between the newspapers The New York Times and the New York Herald Tribune, work for foreign correspondents would all but vanish. He then joked that the financial health of a few department store advertisers were all that stood between a world power and total ignorance of the international scene.
Liebling died in 1963, and the Herald Tribune departed in 1966. His words still have a familiar ring.
- As if life in lockdown wasn’t surreal enough. “Beef House” (11:15 a.m., Cartoon Network, TV-MA), the newest spoof from Tim and Eric, debuts. A strange parody of sitcom conventions, “Beef House” has Tim (Tim Heidecker) and Eric (Eric Wareheim), a gaggle of misfits and Eric’s wife, Megan, (Jamie-Lynn Sigler,”The Sopranos”) sharing one home. Complications ensue when Tim’s hardscrabble Army buddy decides to camp out in the living room and remind everybody that he was Megan’s high school sweetheart! You can only imagine the damper this puts on Eric’s elaborate Easter egg hunt! Featuring extreme situations, awkward edits and deranged characters, “Beef House” packs a lot of nervous laughter in its 15 minutes.
Also debuting in the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim bloc, “Three Busy Debras” (midnight late Sunday) stars Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari and Alyssa Stonoha as three cluelessly affluent women from the happy town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut. Owing as much to experimental theater as TV parody, “Three” often has the Debras delivering their strange dialogue (and monologues) to no one in particular.
A savage sendup of suburban affluence and indifference turbocharged in the age of the selfie, “Three Busy Debras” is as bizarre as “Beef House,” but laced with much more anger.
- Jay Leno hosts “Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” (8:30 a.m., PBS, TV-PG), featuring appearances by Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Stapleton, Keb’ Mo’, Lee Brice and more.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): New York’s soaring rate of COVID-19 infections; feelings of shame and vulnerability in a time of contagion.
- Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14) enters its ninth season on a theme that may be too topical for some: A diphtheria outbreak tests the limits of a community and its nurses.
- The rebellion boils over on “Outlander” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- A teen enrolls at a private school to get back at the birth mother who abandoned her in the 2020 shocker “Remember Me, Mommy?” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.