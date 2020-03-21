There’s no place like “Homeland.” Damian Lewis was written out of that series some seasons back, but he returns to the world of espionage with “Spy Wars With Damian Lewis” (7 p.m., Smithsonian), a deep dive into cloak-and-dagger stories from the Cold War, the Iranian hostage crisis and more-recent tales of Russian infiltration into American neighborhoods.
Lewis introduces and sets up each hour-long episode, which includes reenactments, documentary footage and interviews with surviving spies and spymasters from both sides of the Iron Curtain. The first installment revisits a close call from the early 1980s and a single KGB agent whose actions may have prevented a nuclear exchange. Other installments involve a husband-and-wife team who passed themselves off as a “normal” married couple in a bucolic New Jersey suburb before their arrest in 2010. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it inspired the FX series “The Americans.”
- With sports on hold, ESPN returns to the great 2016 documentary “O.J.: Made in America” (7 p.m., TV-14), produced by Ezra Edelman for the “30 for 30” series.
A multipart series running nearly 500 minutes, “O.J.” examines the infamous true-crime saga from a variety of angles. Not to be confused with the equally stellar dramatic miniseries “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson” that originally appeared on FX and can now be streamed (with most FX series) on Hulu.
The cancellation and/or postponement of sports activity has put many networks in a bind. For many households, sports packages have provided the only reason to maintain their cable subscriptions. Without sports, how many will “cut the cord” and turn to video-on-demand options?
Housebound viewers in search of something new might take advantage of offers from the Acorn and Sundance Now streaming services. Both premium destinations are free for a month.
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Efforts to develop a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.
- Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Jamie finally understands Tryon’s scheme on “Outlander” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- Zoey comes clean with Max on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Michonne welcomes Virgil to the island on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- “What’s Eating America With Andrew Zimmern” (8 p.m., MSNBC) wraps up its first season with a look at the nation’s junk food problem.
- As threats mount, barriers emerge on “Westworld” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Strange bedfellows on “Homeland” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Beth stands up for Max on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Nolan defends his reputation on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Keith requires a rescue mission on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Larry nurses a knee injury on the season finale of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Gibbs takes the lean on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Springfield’s first dispensary on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Kate has doubts on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Spicing things up on “Duncanville” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
From DOD to DOA on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
