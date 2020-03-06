Tune In

Jon Cor (right) plays a park ranger in South Africa who romances a reserved Chicago web designer, played by Lacey Chabert, in “Love on Safari,” airing at 6 p.m. Saturday on Hallmark.

 Crown Media — Maritz Verwey

A harried professional finds her life upended when she inherits a game preserve in South Africa in the 2018 romance “Love on Safari” (6 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

  • Alone in her new apartment after a bitter breakup, a woman becomes the object of the owner’s obsession in the 2020 shocker “My Nightmare Landlord” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
  • A small-business owner bets his fortunes on a fishing contest in the 2008 comedy “Bait Shop” (7 p.m., Outdoor Channel), starring Bill Engvall and Billy Ray Cyrus.
  • Stories of law students in love loom large in the 1973 romance “The Paper Chase” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA) and “Love Story” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), the 1970 hit that injected the term “preppy” and the adage “Love means never having to say you’re sorry” into popular usage.
  • The Golden State Warriors host the Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m., ABC).
  • The makers of “Seven Worlds, One Planet” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) look back at the production of their epic documentary series.
  • A therapist named Spirit heals hearts and mends broken relationships on the new series “Love Goals” (8 p.m., OWN, TV-14).
  • After the invasion and occupation of Chicago by hostile extraterrestrials, a young man joins the resistance and discovers who his friends are in the 2019 shocker “Captive State” (8 p.m., Showtime).
  • A pair of Georgia veterinarians get their own showcase on “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” (9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild).
  • Daniel Craig hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest The Weeknd.

Series notes

Turning a blind eye to terror on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two helpings of “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... “Fox PBC Fight Night” (7 p.m.) ... Danger lights flash on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

Tags

Load comments