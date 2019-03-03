As the old saying goes, “Behind every man, there’s a great woman.” But how about behind every traitor? And what if the great man from history were really a woman in disguise?
These and other questions are the subject of the new series “America’s Hidden Stories” (7 p.m., Smithsonian). Every Monday, through April 15, “Hidden” will examine some tales from America’s past that may have been ignored in the standard history books.
We’ve all heard of the Salem witch trials at the end of the 17th century and the accusations against more than 200 women that resulted in 19 of them being hanged as witches. But where, exactly, did these executions take place? “Hidden” uses old documents, newly found evidence and 3-D imaging software to speculate on the actual site of these legendary events.
Other episodes of “Hidden” will speculate about Benedict Arnold (April 15) and the real motivation for his historic betrayal. Some say it was his wife. On April 8, “Hidden” explores speculation that Gen. Casimir Pulaski, a hero of the American Revolution and a confidant of George Washington may have been a woman in disguise.
Scientists examining the disinterred bones of the hero of the Battle of Brandywine have no doubt that they belong to a female. Which leads us to the question: Was Pulaski hiding something? If not, why were a woman’s bones buried in his coffin?
Other moments explored on “Hidden” are an attempt to hasten the end of the Civil War by killing Confederate President Jefferson Davis (March 11); the origins of the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 that left 50 million dead (March 18) and an alleged spy and British lord who may have helped the Japanese attack Pearl Harbor (March 25) .
- Two men, now entering middle age and parents to their own children, recall being cultivated as companions to singer Michael Jackson, who then subjected them to abuse, in the conclusion of the four-hour, two-night 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland” (7 p.m., HBO).
Other highlights
- Blind auditions continue on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Quovadis’ secrets emerge on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).