Television loves a wedding. For decades, series would often end with a cliffhanger proposal or a ceremony interrupted, or better yet, a wedding to the “wrong” character hijacked by wayward events so that he or she might end up in the right arms.
Wedding stories on “Rhoda,” “Friends” and “Frasier” come to mind.
Aaron Spelling’s “Dynasty” put an absurd twist on conventions when terrorists from Moldavia shot up the wedding ceremony between Amanda (Catherine Oxenberg) and Prince Michael (Michael Praed), leaving the audience to wonder over the summer who might emerge alive from the heaps of blood-soaked tulle and chiffon.
Even diehard viewers considered the Moldavian wedding massacre a “jump-the-shark” moment. Injecting real-life fears of terrorism into a fairy-tale setting seemed more appalling than entertaining.
In its own horrible way, reality television owes more to the “Dynasty” disaster than the romance-driven ratings delivered by the joyous joining together of Rhoda and Joe.
Reality puts emphasis on gimmicks, process, price tags and the notion that brides-to-be are hopelessly weak and vulnerable to the entreaties of those offering expensive solutions. Rather than celebrating brides, it shows them suffering from possible mental illness. Hence, season after season of “Bridezillas.”
The monster movie theme continues with the special “Drag Me Down the Aisle” (8 p.m., TLC). Four drag performers, notable in their own field, help a nervous bride who doesn’t think her ill-fitting outfit is quite right for her big day. She just doesn’t feel like a princess.
Is her dress the problem? Or is it the fact that she still believes in princesses?
Television turns everything into television. That goes double for the reality genre. Every moment of “Drag” is a buildup to the big “reveal” and its predictable gasps, squeals and hugs. Everything else is beside the point.
Other highlights
- Kidnappers seize a fashion designer’s wife on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A couple’s life unravels after a homicidal maniac joins their “Suburban Swingers Club” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- A grade school teacher finds time to pay special attention to the daughter of a handsome, widower architect in the 2019 romance “Love Under the Rainbow” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). And I thought it was about Munchkins!
- The Lakers host the Celtics in NBA basketball (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- Idris Elba hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Khalid.